Looking for an Entry Level PPC Position in New York 1 point by GeorgeWA 37 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite I am looking for an entry level position focused on Paid Search (PPC/SEM) & Digital Marketing. I'am pretty new to PPC but I have built a few simple websites and sold them for profit. I am Google Adwords Search & Display Advertising Certified, and I am working on getting all my certifications. Just wanted any advice on what I should look for. Also I wouldn't mind relocating for a position but I really wanna stay close to home for at least the first year to build up my skills and save some money to afford to relocate. Any advice would be greatly appreciated. Feedback from other PPC professionals is also appreciated!







