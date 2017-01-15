1) exascale, e.g. large scale scientific compute for largely government and academic interests
2) hyperscale, e.g. large scale compute for industry, particularly machine learning and big data analytics
While some convergence is to be expected, it will be interesting to see how both evolve. Both sectors appear poised for growth, as ML explodes and DOE pushes against competition from China and Japan.
reply
1) exascale, e.g. large scale scientific compute for largely government and academic interests
2) hyperscale, e.g. large scale compute for industry, particularly machine learning and big data analytics
While some convergence is to be expected, it will be interesting to see how both evolve. Both sectors appear poised for growth, as ML explodes and DOE pushes against competition from China and Japan.
reply