Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Looking Ahead to the Next Platforms That Will Define 2017 (nextplatform.com)
2 points by jonbaer 12 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





Two bid forces, which are somewhat distinct:

1) exascale, e.g. large scale scientific compute for largely government and academic interests

2) hyperscale, e.g. large scale compute for industry, particularly machine learning and big data analytics

While some convergence is to be expected, it will be interesting to see how both evolve. Both sectors appear poised for growth, as ML explodes and DOE pushes against competition from China and Japan.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: