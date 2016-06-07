Some have estimated AWS is worth around $150B [1], which is not entirely farfetched since AWS generated roughly $11B in revenue for 2016 [2].
Subtracting $150B drops Amazon's "retail" valuation to $205B, which still dwarfs everyone except Walmart.
[1] http://www.fool.com/investing/2016/06/07/this-analyst-says-a...
[2] https://qz.com/821060/amazon-web-services-amzn-is-now-a-11-b...
