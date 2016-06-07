Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Amazon's 2006-2016 growth vs. other retailers visualized in one chart (visualcapitalist.com)
1 point by panabee 15 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





The chart isn't fully accurate since a non-trivial chunk of Amazon's valuation may be attributed to AWS and Amazon's role in cloud computing, but the chart is still fairly interesting nonetheless.

Some have estimated AWS is worth around $150B [1], which is not entirely farfetched since AWS generated roughly $11B in revenue for 2016 [2].

Subtracting $150B drops Amazon's "retail" valuation to $205B, which still dwarfs everyone except Walmart.

[1] http://www.fool.com/investing/2016/06/07/this-analyst-says-a...

[2] https://qz.com/821060/amazon-web-services-amzn-is-now-a-11-b...

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: