I apologize for the lack of updates to the BLNS. (since I'm free today and this is on the HN front page, I'll do a cleanup pass).
Even though it's a GitHub repository with 12.3k stars, there's not much to say or improve on what is effectively a .txt file based around a good idea (I recently removed mentions of my maintainership of the BLNS from my resume for that reason, despite its crazy popularity).
I happened across it this afternoon and thought it was great!
Do you know of any automation around this? I was thinking of a script that grabbed your list and then hammered a given input filtering library would be awesome. It's not something you'd want to run all the time but pre-major release, it could useful.
It's a nice collection of text snippets to test against many systems
However, I also imagine how such a list could be misused to actually decrease the security of a system:
Imagine this list is handled the same way as virus signatures in so-called anti-virus software. Instead of properly handling user input, an application would check against this list and call itself "secure". Maybe with with partial and/or fuzzy comparison. If you demonstrate that this approach is deeply flawed by showing another unsafe input, they'd simply add that to the list and call themselves "secured" against this attack.
What would the user expect from inputting "U+200B ZERO WIDTH SPACE" into a form, anyway?
Let's try it on Facebook. Here's what happens when you put only a blank or space into a post and try to submit: http://i.imgur.com/bNtgky8.png
Here's what happens when you put a zero width space and try to submit: http://i.imgur.com/NMgyZqc.png
