Ask HN: How do you divide up the work when assigned to a group project at work?
By calling out

1. Break the work in to logical isolated components 2. Divide and conquer. Assigning Drivers for each logical component 3. Mapping the dependencies between these components 4. Weekly checkpoint mechanism to track the status 5. Finally plan for execution with clear dates

