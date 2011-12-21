Took a study about MIT graduates: some stayed doing research after graduation and others went into finance. So yes not all MIT graduates go into finance. Misleading and inaccurate study of MIT students and what finance is and whatever "really smart" might mean.
Article says zero about job(s) that smart people avoid.
Whatever smart people are doing they are not at the Washington Post. But their boss Jeffy Bezos is a Wall St guy, and smart. His strategy of turning the WashPo into the HuffPo Insider but with a better rolodex and even less ethics seems to be going solid from a biz standpoint.
As if that isn't bad enough to avoid them, consider that they're also calling for prosecution of their own source:
https://theintercept.com/2016/09/18/washpost-makes-history-f...
I've pretty much started ignoring anything published by them.
Had to highlight that. Excellent summary of their current state.
I've come across many intelligent and hardworking guys who lacked basic smartness
Sure the top students are going into research careers/PhDs, but the banking/consulting/tech recruiting engine is very strong for the rest. I think there are many people who could have productive roles in science/engineering/teaching/etc without getting PhDs who end up in tech/finance instead due to the strong recruiting pressure and great job perks/prestige.
[1] https://www.marketplace.org/2014/03/20/education/top-student....
[2] https://economix.blogs.nytimes.com/2011/12/21/out-of-harvard...
"Shu noticed that since the Great Recession, after Wall Street careers had lost of some of their luster, newer classes of MIT students became more likely to major in science and engineering subjects — and their grades were better, too. This effect was most pronounced among the weaker students. Shu has a hunch that some students had been slacking off in their classes because they anticipated working in finance, not science, after graduating."
I'm an undergrad CS senior signed for a quant/programming job at a Wall Street trading firm after I graduate in a few months.
I have several friends from previous internships going to work at the same company after they graduate. None of them (nor me) matches the description you gave. Many of us are involved in research at the undergrad level, and no one is coasting by on the bare minimum. Some of these people are also not the sort of people who make any effort to network. The common thread seems to me to be a very strong theoretical and professional background.
Of course, this is with a sample size of 5 undergrads and 1 company, so what I'm talking about could be highly atypical.
Also, if you like doing the bare minimum, you're going to have a bad time in Wall Street, because they often have a bad culture of working 50-100 hour weeks (depending on the company). That's the cost of the more attractive compensation.
I didn't realize thy were pushing so hard.
What if click on an article to skim it and don't really want to read it? Sometimes I just want to gather some context for the HN discussion. Or perhaps I'll immediately decide it's not something I'm actually interested in. That counts against whatever number of reads they're tracking.
You might argue that I should pay for the website and the journalism it supports. Sure, if half of what I was clicking wasn't click bait. Maybe it's just me, but I have yet to find a website that I'd want to pay. (I'd pay for HN.)
I might support microtrasactions if that were a thing. I wouldn't mind five or ten cents here or there. But that's never taken off.
These websites are taking valuable space on the HN front page, and they're hosting content I (and presumably others) can't even read! They're like viruses. I don't want them to show up. I wish we would ban them.
Edit: I usually don't make voting appeals, but I'm not sure why I'm being downvoted. This is an earnest call for discussion about an issue I feel is a pain point for many HN readers. You might disagree with me, but that shouldn't necessitate a downvote. I haven't been disrespectful, and I welcome different opinions on the matter. I'd prefer a comment expressing why I'm wrong.
I view links to WaPo and the like as an inequitable and unsolicited tax on HN readers. Students especially are impacted by these paywalls.
Throw in uncertainty, and inability to judge quality work so far from the future, and maybe that justifies the low pay of many basic research jobs? Would be interesting to see an analysis of this across fields, countries, year, etc.
This is also true at Wharton! The really high GPA kids go to consulting instead.
It's true that low-level banking and consulting are both grunt work while at the higher echelons it's relationship driven.
Experts usually dont become journalists in their field. For example a writer for thr WashingPost are not usually experts in the implications of nuclear war, or psychological tendencies of humans.
Experts usually dont become journalists in their field.
