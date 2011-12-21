Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The jobs that really smart people avoid (washingtonpost.com)
The jobs that really smart people avoid (washingtonpost.com)
41 points by arcanus 1 hour ago





More clickbait bullshit from the Washington Post.

Took a study about MIT graduates: some stayed doing research after graduation and others went into finance. So yes not all MIT graduates go into finance. Misleading and inaccurate study of MIT students and what finance is and whatever "really smart" might mean.

Article says zero about job(s) that smart people avoid.

Whatever smart people are doing they are not at the Washington Post. But their boss Jeffy Bezos is a Wall St guy, and smart. His strategy of turning the WashPo into the HuffPo Insider but with a better rolodex and even less ethics seems to be going solid from a biz standpoint.

As if that isn't bad enough to avoid them, consider that they're also calling for prosecution of their own source: https://theintercept.com/2016/09/18/washpost-makes-history-f...

I've pretty much started ignoring anything published by them.

Confirmation (bias) of my creeping suspicion that the WashingtonPost has been picking up speed in the race to the bottom.

>His strategy of turning the WashPo into the HuffPo Insider but with a better rolodex and even less ethics seems to be going solid from a biz standpoint.

Had to highlight that. Excellent summary of their current state.

Writer doesn't seem to understand the difference between smart and intelligent and hardworking.

I've come across many intelligent and hardworking guys who lacked basic smartness

The article neglects to mention that 15-40% [1][2] of graduating classes at elite schools go into finance. That's a staggering number.

Sure the top students are going into research careers/PhDs, but the banking/consulting/tech recruiting engine is very strong for the rest. I think there are many people who could have productive roles in science/engineering/teaching/etc without getting PhDs who end up in tech/finance instead due to the strong recruiting pressure and great job perks/prestige.

[1] https://www.marketplace.org/2014/03/20/education/top-student.... [2] https://economix.blogs.nytimes.com/2011/12/21/out-of-harvard...

It sounds simple enough. The more driven someone is, the more passionate about their area of study, the better they perform. Better grades, etc. And since they're so passionate about the field, they don't have much interest in moving over to finance.

I have another hypothesis the article didn't mention: students who want to do research focus more on their studies while the ones planning to go to Wall Street do the bare minimum to get an acceptable grade (whatever "acceptable" is for the Wall Street institutions) and spend the rest of their time networking, preparing for job interviews in banks, or just enjoying life.

EDIT: spelling

From the article:

"Shu noticed that since the Great Recession, after Wall Street careers had lost of some of their luster, newer classes of MIT students became more likely to major in science and engineering subjects — and their grades were better, too. This effect was most pronounced among the weaker students. Shu has a hunch that some students had been slacking off in their classes because they anticipated working in finance, not science, after graduating."

"slacking off" implies non-productivity, whereas S4M posits high productivity applied toward different goals.

(Using a throwaway, because I don't like putting this kind of stuff on my main account.)

I'm an undergrad CS senior signed for a quant/programming job at a Wall Street trading firm after I graduate in a few months.

I have several friends from previous internships going to work at the same company after they graduate. None of them (nor me) matches the description you gave. Many of us are involved in research at the undergrad level, and no one is coasting by on the bare minimum. Some of these people are also not the sort of people who make any effort to network. The common thread seems to me to be a very strong theoretical and professional background.

Of course, this is with a sample size of 5 undergrads and 1 company, so what I'm talking about could be highly atypical.

Also, if you like doing the bare minimum, you're going to have a bad time in Wall Street, because they often have a bad culture of working 50-100 hour weeks (depending on the company). That's the cost of the more attractive compensation.

Firms like Goldman Sachs and Merrill Lynch spend lavishly on Ivy League headhunting, tempting students with fancy dinners, promises of prestige — and, most importantly, the idea that there exists a safe template for their post-grad lives.

I didn't realize thy were pushing so hard.

I absolutely hate these new "N articles a month" paywalls. Using the "web" link is now ineffective because Google AMP also functions as a paywall.

What if click on an article to skim it and don't really want to read it? Sometimes I just want to gather some context for the HN discussion. Or perhaps I'll immediately decide it's not something I'm actually interested in. That counts against whatever number of reads they're tracking.

You might argue that I should pay for the website and the journalism it supports. Sure, if half of what I was clicking wasn't click bait. Maybe it's just me, but I have yet to find a website that I'd want to pay. (I'd pay for HN.)

I might support microtrasactions if that were a thing. I wouldn't mind five or ten cents here or there. But that's never taken off.

These websites are taking valuable space on the HN front page, and they're hosting content I (and presumably others) can't even read! They're like viruses. I don't want them to show up. I wish we would ban them.

Edit: I usually don't make voting appeals, but I'm not sure why I'm being downvoted. This is an earnest call for discussion about an issue I feel is a pain point for many HN readers. You might disagree with me, but that shouldn't necessitate a downvote. I haven't been disrespectful, and I welcome different opinions on the matter. I'd prefer a comment expressing why I'm wrong.

I view links to WaPo and the like as an inequitable and unsolicited tax on HN readers. Students especially are impacted by these paywalls.

The real issue here is that there is no economic incentive for many types of research. The more low level the research, the harder it is the reap the commercial benefits from your discoveries. Technological progress is one of the factors that drives long term economic growth, but we didn't find a good way yet to encourage it. (To clarify, this only applies to low level/basic research.)

(I've never had this thought before) What if it is currently encouraged at the proper level, given its present value -- that is, exponentially discounting the future revenue.

Throw in uncertainty, and inability to judge quality work so far from the future, and maybe that justifies the low pay of many basic research jobs? Would be interesting to see an analysis of this across fields, countries, year, etc.

"Students destined for Wall Street tended to arrive at MIT with weaker high school records, and later graduated with lower college GPAs."

This is also true at Wharton! The really high GPA kids go to consulting instead.

Consulting vs Finance: well, many McKinsey kids go to HBS/Stanford GSB for MBA, only to go back to PE/HF (finance). The only people who go back to consulting from Stanford GSB/HSB are those who did not come from consulting/finance.

My experience has been the opposite, and more in line with the article. High IQs go to research, high EQs go to banking and the others consult.

I meant this mostly as a joke, Wharton kids don't get PhD's. Though here, the really smart kids do go to quant finance, so maybe we're just playing at a lower part of the curve than MIT.

I was a quant trader and hired quants out of MIT, et cetera. I never found them as brilliant as MIT's proper engineers nor as creative (or savvy) as other schools' proper financiers. (Part of the effect may arise from pure finance aspirants focussing less on their studies than research aspirants.)

There's actually a fourth group, they become President.

I don't even consider the finance and consulting industries to be distinctly different industries. It is basically the same industry.

Traders are trusted with balance sheet. Bankers and consultants aren't.

It's true that low-level banking and consulting are both grunt work while at the higher echelons it's relationship driven.

They forgot one: Politics.

I avoid Washington Post. Am I smart?

I generally do not read articles that provide data or uncover an insight if they are written by journalists.

Experts usually dont become journalists in their field. For example a writer for thr WashingPost are not usually experts in the implications of nuclear war, or psychological tendencies of humans.

