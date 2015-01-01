Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: Dual monitors, or single 4k?
20 points by roryisok 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 29 comments | favorite
I currently have a single 29" LCD monitor which I'm finding a bit cramped. More and more I find myself with multiple tiled windows, and I'm starting to feel that 1920x1080 pixels is not enough anymore.

I'm a coder by trade and hobby, don't really do any video or graphics stuff (the odd logo in Photoshop)

I'm trying to decide between getting a second 29" monitor, or a higher resolution and probably larger replacement screen. What's your setup? Which do you prefer? Is your average 4k TV good enough to work as a Desktop monitor?






I think multiple monitors is still better than one no matter the resolution, I personally run 3 monitors, and when working I have the one on the right always on email/chat, the one on the left switching between terminals and firefox, and the one in the middle on emacs or intellij depending on language.

With i3 I have keyboard shortcuts to move the focus to any monitor and/or to change workspace in any of them and/or to move windows between them, this seems more usable than a single monitor no matter what the resolution of it is.

If money was no object I think the best setup would be a 40" 4k in the middle, a 27" 1440p portrait on one side, and a 27" 1440p landscape on the other side, but I would rather have 3x27" than 1x40" any day of the week (and the 27" to be 1440p not to have to deal with scaling)

reply


I've used 1 27" 1440p monitor for quite a while. When combined with a laptop display, it gives me plenty of screen real estate. I typically split the 1440p display into 4 tiles (1280x720) using SizeUp.

Recently, I've been using a 27" 4K display at work. I mostly just run it in HiDPI 1440p (or one or two notches higher than 1440p). It looks prettier, but is functionally equivalent to a 27" 1440p.

I've found that displays larger than 30" require me to turn my head, which is non-optimal. Ultrawide monitors are especially bad (tried a 34" curved Samsung for a little while). Ditto for multiple 27" monitors.

reply


I'm using a single 32" 4K monitor and it's perfect. Just the right size. I personally don't like using multiple displays, you want to have one centered which means the other one is too far away. Also, two widescreens is just too wide.

One benefit of having two displays is obviously having two logical displays, which can be useful sometimes. i.e. for fullscreening a video.

reply


For me, dual monitors are a must. Just my preference. I cannot work with a single monitor no matter what the resolution is.

One advantage of dual monitors is that if you ever have to do screen sharing, you can quickly hide anything on the other monitor that you don't want your clients to see while still being able to refer to it. Same goes if you are recording your screen/screecasting.

reply


my setup: https://dl.dropboxusercontent.com/u/559047/doupe.jpg

  middle: 5K, iMac (mid 2015)
  left: 4K, 27" Dell P2715Q 
  right: old Apple Cinema Display 27"
  mid-bottom-left: iPhone 5s, for testing
  mid-bottom-right: iPad Air, for testing, sometimes TweetDeck/HipChat with DuetDisplay
I think 5K iMac can drive 5K, plus two external 4K displays at full speed without issues

reply


I've had 40' 4k for about 3 years, it's awesome. I had to mess around with setup because larger screen changed way I worked with stuff. But man, i can see from column A to EP and around 400 pdf pages (really small text).

http://imgur.com/a/kPRzq ^ eventually what i settled on, used 1920 as primary and if was working on something would go on bigger.

reply


Yup ive had a 39in 4k monitor for 4 yrs and its amazing. no black bar breaking up visual flow. no multiple cables going into the comp. no issues with widescreen or vertical layouts. no calibration issues between screens.

the only change i'd make is to get a curved 39in 4k monitor.

reply


Do you find you're able to look at, and use the edges of your monitor? If you don't mind sharing the make and model of your current monitor that'd be great, thanks

reply


I use dual 27" 4K monitors, which I think is the perfect compromise.

reply


Nice! Sounds like all that compromised there, was the wallet. ;)

reply


I have 4 monitors: laptop 14" screen plus 3 22" monitors. One of them is mounted vertically: perfect for Slack or longer pieces of code. I love this set up. You can find the monitors for cheap and it's much more flexible than just one TV. Additionally, I can rotate them so each is at a perfect angle for my eyes; can't do that with just one big TV.

reply


I'm running a curved 48" 4k TV and absolutely love it. I have enough room to fit all of my windows, and the text isn't microscopic.

If you get a TV make sure it will do 4:4:4 chroma and 60hz over its interface (HDMI 2.0). You'll probably also need a DP to HDMI 2.0 dongle as well.

reply


I'm using a Philips BDM4065UC at home. It's just under 40", 4K at 60hz. This gives you the same pixel density as a "normal" 27" monitor, but with far more space. I prefer it over smaller dual monitors, and feel no need for more screen space.

And yes, this is an actual monitor, not a TV.

reply


For me my 34" curved display (3440 x 1440) works perfectly fine. Switched from one 29" (horizontal) and a second 24" (vertical) display.

reply


Have you tried an ultrawide? I have this one [1] at work, and it's a lot like having two monitors.

(It's wasted on me, though. I like looking straight ahead, so I keep everything visually centered, and I find that putting stuff in the margins is just distracting clutter. I've never understood the appeal of tiling window managers or of filling a screen with lots of noisy background activity. It's nice if you need to display something super wide, however, like a diff or some complex log output.)

[1] https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00PXYRMPE

reply


I am soon going to upgrade to 3x 24" 4k displays in portrait mode. I used 3x22" 1650x1050 for many years.

I love hiDPI on my mobile devices, and this is a best way for desktop.

reply


I have a 4k monitor, and it's really not much different than a 1440p monitor in terms of real estate because of the UI scaling...so I ended up getting a second 1440p monitor which I use in portrait mode. Portrait mode really is pretty amazing for reading code.

reply


I find a 40 inch 4k monitor perfect to code on.

4k@40" offers about the same ppi as a 27" at 1440p if scaling 1:1. So about the ideal text size imo, and obviously plenty of space to spread your code out.

Its also easy to work off completely one side while doing something unrelated in the other - atm I have a twitch stream and a browser on one side and an IDE on the other where I'm casually coding. Splitting the screens like this give you a better aspect ratio to read off than having 2 smaller monitors.

reply


I have a question for those that require multiple monitors.

Is your workflow severely impaired when on a laptop alone? I.e. in a coffee shop?

reply


I cannot do any serious coding on a laptop, it's just too small. It's fine if I am traveling and have to debug something but otherwise no way, I've always needed large screens to get things done.

Some of my coworkers code in 80x40 windows and are totally fine with a single 25" 1080p screen, I have no idea how they manage honestly: I've run dual monitors since forever (running two physical video cards, before dualhead was available) and lately I find myself more productive on 3 screens at home rather than 2 at work.

reply


For me it depends on what you're doing. If you are looking at a spec, it's annoying having to alt-tab all the time. Before I had dual monitors, I even resorted to -gasp- printing the spec so I could look at it while coding.

reply


Not severely but you do feel less effective.

reply


Programming with or without WYSIWIG?

Before you shell out more money, are you sure the problem cannot be solved by better keybinds and/or a better UI?

A TV has lower refresh rate and higher ms thereby increasing input lag. This is especially annoying during gaming.

I use a 15,4" MBP with 2880 x 1800 resolution. Without the keybinds I use though it'd be a hell though.

On work we use 3x 27" monitors. But I could easily work with two (due to WYSIWYG) or one (if no WYSIWYG).

reply


I've got three monitors at work and one 4K TV as a monitor at home. When I switch from the work setup to the home setup, it feels a bit limiting for programming, but it's better for gaming, etc.

reply


27" 5k is the way to go

reply


Agreed 100%. Just got a new Mac setup (MBP w/ Touchbar and 27" LG Ultrafine 5k). Single cable that carries video, power, data is epic.

You can scale the UI, but the monitor just so pleasant at 1/4 effective res. Embrace cmd + tab. And tmux.

reply


3x1920:1200 in PLL.

I tried working with a single high res screen and went back, my mental model just fits 3 screens better.

reply


It's too bad 4:3 or other more square ratio monitors aren't as easily available. I think I might be a 3 screen mental model guy as well.

reply


A few data points from a text/code/web based user..

- The most productive I've been has been using 3 monitors, 1 for messaging/research, middle screen for working, and right screen for testing/launching, etc.

Consider if you have an eyeglass prescription the amount of strain you may experience with any monitor size, pixel size, etc. The higher the prescription, astigmatism, etc, the more factors you may have to consider.

- Currently use 27" Asus at 1440p for the past few years. It was a big jump at the time but now I'm used to it and want more space. Tilts, pivots, so I got two to put them side by side. Not ideal, or bad either. The issue is the screen area, and how low and high you are able to look comfortably and productively.

- Have a friend who got a Philips 40" 4K and said it was too big in terms of the area you can look at without having to pivot your head a lot. Users with a 40'+ 4K monitor report a border of the screen around the outside that is not actively usable without for work but may be useful for other things like IM, etc.

- Asus has come out with a 31.5" monitor at 1440p that might be interesting to you depending on your needs and eyeglass prescription.

- Currently considering at one 33 to 38" 4K screen.

In some ways the three 19" 4:3 monitors I ran 10 years ago at 1200x1024 remain the perfect balance between size and productivity, although it only.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: