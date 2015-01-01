|
|Ask HN: Dual monitors, or single 4k?
|I currently have a single 29" LCD monitor which I'm finding a bit cramped. More and more I find myself with multiple tiled windows, and I'm starting to feel that 1920x1080 pixels is not enough anymore.
I'm a coder by trade and hobby, don't really do any video or graphics stuff (the odd logo in Photoshop)
I'm trying to decide between getting a second 29" monitor, or a higher resolution and probably larger replacement screen. What's your setup? Which do you prefer? Is your average 4k TV good enough to work as a Desktop monitor?
With i3 I have keyboard shortcuts to move the focus to any monitor and/or to change workspace in any of them and/or to move windows between them, this seems more usable than a single monitor no matter what the resolution of it is.
If money was no object I think the best setup would be a 40" 4k in the middle, a 27" 1440p portrait on one side, and a 27" 1440p landscape on the other side, but I would rather have 3x27" than 1x40" any day of the week (and the 27" to be 1440p not to have to deal with scaling)
