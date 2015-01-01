Ask HN: Dual monitors, or single 4k?

I currently have a single 29" LCD monitor which I'm finding a bit cramped. More and more I find myself with multiple tiled windows, and I'm starting to feel that 1920x1080 pixels is not enough anymore. I'm a coder by trade and hobby, don't really do any video or graphics stuff (the odd logo in Photoshop) I'm trying to decide between getting a second 29" monitor, or a higher resolution and probably larger replacement screen. What's your setup? Which do you prefer? Is your average 4k TV good enough to work as a Desktop monitor?