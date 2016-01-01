|
|Ask HN: How to effectively learn PowerShell?
39 points by mondoshawan 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 17 comments | favorite
|I've been looking around for a while now, but haven't really found what I'm looking for. Essentially, what I'd like to use to learn powershell effectively with is a "powershell by example" page somewhere, similar to gobyexample.com or rustbyexample.com where the tutorial encourages active tinkering.
What have you been using to effectively learn the ins and outs of powershell usage?
Basically means that if you can spend about one hour every day on the text and exercises in the book you will be able to grasp PowerShell scripting in about a month.
[1] https://www.manning.com/books/learn-windows-powershell-in-a-...
