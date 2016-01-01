Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: How to effectively learn PowerShell?
39 points by mondoshawan 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 17 comments | favorite
I've been looking around for a while now, but haven't really found what I'm looking for. Essentially, what I'd like to use to learn powershell effectively with is a "powershell by example" page somewhere, similar to gobyexample.com or rustbyexample.com where the tutorial encourages active tinkering.

What have you been using to effectively learn the ins and outs of powershell usage?






Not sure how much time you have, but if you do not have much I strongly recommend "Learn PowerShell In A Month Of Lunches" [1]

Basically means that if you can spend about one hour every day on the text and exercises in the book you will be able to grasp PowerShell scripting in about a month.

[1] https://www.manning.com/books/learn-windows-powershell-in-a-...

This book is book great and after you've read it I can recommend "The Powershell Scripting and Toolmaking Book"[1]. I just started reading it and teaches you how to write good tools with practical examples and business scenarios. My next step will be learning Pester and DSC.

Also "Powershell in Action" by Manning is great to lookup things in detail.

[1] https://leanpub.com/powershell-scripting-toolmaking

I also moved from bash (after nearly 2 decades!) to powershell. Here's my powershell profile, including instructions for setting up a new box and additional aliases for Unix commands:

https://github.com/mikemaccana/powershell-profile/blob/maste...

Short answer for 'How do I learn powershell?' is:

* Learn 'select'

* Learn 'where'

Once you get those two, and get out of the scraping with sed/grep/awk mentality you now properly get powershell.

I strongly recommend against learning Powershell, it has horrid syntax and is not crossplatform.

It wants to be a pseudo C# but without being C#. And anyway you can use scriptcs nowadays to write scripts in C# (or even better: .fsx scripts, with F#, which is more succint, less verbose than C#).

I may be an outlier in this regard. I learned PowerShell by starting to golf in it. However, while I know the language quiet well, I'm completely useless at using it for administrative tasks, simply because I've never done that with it. I use PowerShell as my go-to scripting language, calculator, interactive .NET playground and a bunch of other things, but rarely for managing Windows servers.

I can recommend the PowerShell cookbook too, though. I've been a technical reviewer of the 2nd edition and at least back then it was good :-)

Protip: You'll find two app on Windows called Powershell. One is just called Powershell and the other is called Powershell ISE. I mistakenly picked the regular one, to later find out that Powershell ISE is epic. It's like a combination of a terminal and some kind of IDE.

ISE is the best for learning but doesn't have good readline support (it's not quite a normal windows console). Once you're up to speed, grab ConEmu. It's the iTerm2 of the Windows world.

At least you have proper copy/paste in ISE :P

ConEmu has Unix style, highlight & right click paste. :P~

It either has the full powershell console in a pane depending on your view settings or you can hit f8 to run highlighted text or the line your cursor is on.

https://learnxinyminutes.com/docs/powershell/

I've started reading this one and found it pretty good. As a beginner at least.

https://www.manning.com/books/windows-powershell-in-action-t...

There is an excellent series of videos on PluralSight. I can't remember for sure who the instructor was, but I always recommend them to anyone learning PowerShell.

I think it's this guy: https://www.pluralsight.com/courses/powershell-intro

dkarapetyan linked a good Cookbook. That's essentially what you're asking for. In addition to that, when I had to learn Powershell I found "Learn Powershell in a Month of Lunches" quite useful. At the time it was considered the go to book for PoSh, but that may have changed.

https://smile.amazon.com/Windows-PowerShell-Cookbook-Scripti...

Effectively, forget about desktop and cmd and only live in powershell. That is what I do - Posh is my operating system, it autostarts with Windows. In a several months you will be effective user, but to master it will still take years.

In this regard, few tips:

- Install apps via Chocolatey. If app is not there add it. AU framework makes it one time development event. See this report: https://gist.github.com/majkinetor/a700c70b8847b29ebb1c918d4...

- Your profile is very important. I use profile.d which can be reused: https://github.com/majkinetor/powershell_profile.d

- Use Powershell Gallery and modules in general. Make module or reusable component from everything. See my work here: https://github.com/majkinetor/posh

- Make sure you use mandatory cli tools: cinst conemu less peco sysinternals everything copyq

- Do not use junk GUI editors such as ISE. Visual Studio Code is way better if you have to. Sometimes is OK when debugging. I would suggest vim because speed is of importance in shell world.

- Follow reddit community and ask questions there rather then on SO which is full of achievement biatches. Redditors will help you for free for the joy of sharing the knowledge.

- Use Github to store all your stuff. In coorporation you can use NAS share to let anybody import stuff from there.

- DO NOT LISTEN naysayers about aliases - use default alises all the time. They are cross-platform and well known and I can go into neurolinguistics of why is it better and easier for the brain but I don't want to do it here. People will certainly wine now but ignore them. DEFAULT (READ ONLY) ALIASES ARE THE BEST WAY. Particularly if you see someobdy do for-eachobject or where-object just kill him ASAP.

- Do ALL windows config from Posh. If you don't know ask around. If you are devops dude, you can thank me later.

- Do not compromise with others in coorporation. Ask for script for everything. If sysamin tells you that your server is low on disk you ask for proof in the form of the command you can execute. If you give it a job to create a IIS site for you ask for a script. If you are a project manager like me, do not close tickets without a script.

- If you monitor vendor execursions in your company infrastructure, ask for transcripipt of ALL operations they do. You will thank me later. Do not sign their work without it.

I can recommend "Windows Powershell In Depth" https://www.manning.com/books/powershell-in-depth-second-edi...

And if you don't enjoy PS almost every single moment you are doing something wrong.

PS: I do not work for Microsoft :) I just think bash and friends are ridiculous in 2016 and honestly a little emberrasing. Do not do that - install Powershell on Linux and Mac if you have to and keep your sanity.

Good luck.

Whilst you might get some value in trying to learn in a structured way, I'd say you'll get much more out of it if you try to scratch your own itch.

In other words, think of something you want to script, then try to learn how to do that in PowerShell.

What I think you'll find if you try learning something as vast as PowerShell with a general approach is that, whilst you may pick up some decent general habits, you'll also find yourself learning a whole bunch you never use.

Learning PowerShell is different from learning a conventional programming language as each use case you'll have will make use of different commands. It's like having a DSL for each use case. You'll use different commands for Active Directory management, for Azure management, for file processing, etc... As long as you know the basics you can pick up whatever is going to be most relevant for what you do.

