reply
"Last-place aversion suggests that low-income individuals might oppose redistribution because it could differentially help the group just beneath them. Using survey data, we show that individuals making just above the minimum wage are the most likely to oppose its increase. Similarly, in the General Social Survey, those above poverty but below median-income support redistribution significantly less than their background characteristics would predict."
Sounds exactly like the Republican playbook for winning rural below-median-income voters. Bring up the "welfare queen moochers" bugbear as often as you can, and paint them as the primary beneficiaries of the social safety net.
Brexit, 2016 US elections, whole Russian domestic politics - just a few among recent/current examples driven by such a fear.
reply