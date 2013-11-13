Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
“Last-Place Aversion”: Evidence and Redistributive Implications (oxfordjournals.org)
11 points by mpweiher 4 hours ago | 6 comments





This is part of why I have hope for basic income. Everyone is lifted the same amount. People who got ahead by keeping their nose clean and working hard are still ahead.

The part that I found most interesting:

"Last-place aversion suggests that low-income individuals might oppose redistribution because it could differentially help the group just beneath them. Using survey data, we show that individuals making just above the minimum wage are the most likely to oppose its increase. Similarly, in the General Social Survey, those above poverty but below median-income support redistribution significantly less than their background characteristics would predict."

Sounds exactly like the Republican playbook for winning rural below-median-income voters. Bring up the "welfare queen moochers" bugbear as often as you can, and paint them as the primary beneficiaries of the social safety net.

I've only skimmed, but it seems the redistributive implications are that people who think they are close to but above last place are less likely to support redistribution which could raise the level of those in last place. They don't mention possibility, but I suppose something to further research is whether redistribution which compresses but may not change ordering (eg everyone gets same amount or discount through goods available to all, basic income, monopoly busting) suffers from the same lack of support from those near last place. Another implication of last-place aversion not mentioned could include lower class support for oppression of outgroups.

Non-paywalled copy http://www.hbs.edu/faculty/Publication%20Files/The%20Quarter...

as the saying has it - when running away from a bear one doesn't have to run fastest, only to run faster than the slowest in the group. Any improvement to the position of the "slowest" would mean principal/total change for such second-to-last, and thus is feared and opposed.

Brexit, 2016 US elections, whole Russian domestic politics - just a few among recent/current examples driven by such a fear.

papers like this indicate that the public discussion of economics should not treat social concerns like status-consciousness and envy as insignificant outliers to rational self interest

