Robotgo v0.42.0 is released,Go cross-platform system automation (github.com)
This looks like an interesting project. I was really big into the AutoIt community back in the day. I think being able to write programs that simulate user input is a great way to learn programming. It is an amazing thing to watch an automation script you wrote fly through controls, menus and actions of 3rd party programs as fast the program can keep up.

I remember all the drama surrounding the split or "fork" of AutoHotkey from AutoIt and the subsequent changing of licenses to make future AutoIt releases closed source.

Being able to write AutoIt-like scripts but in a cross-platform way would be great.

Yep,Can be directly packaged binary and easy cross-platform is the reason for choosed Go.

I wonder, could something like this be used for automated testing? Eg, UI testing is always a concern of mine - i like full end to end testing, but UI is difficult.

I wonder if we could have somewhat machine learning trained image recognition bots click a Next button, without having to specifically provide the image. Making testing much less cumbersome, and more like "click button X, require 10 list items on screen", etc. Note that this package doesn't have any ML i believe, it was just an example since this package does have bitmap comparison it looks like.

Find an image on screen, read pixels from an image will be Update,Maybe use Perceptual hash algorithm and consider other algorithms.

IMO Go is not a great language for Desktop automation like this. A script language, not statically typed language fits better, because it makes it possible to iterate faster. Also these kind of automation scripts are not huge usually, or if they are, they are very simple. Also don't have to be fast. The only advantage I can think of Go has here is the easy deployability for multiple platforms, but that's not even possible, because the platforms has different UI-s with different sizes, so you can't write one script and expect to work on multiple platforms.

Can be directly packaged binary and easy cross-platform is good.

