I remember all the drama surrounding the split or "fork" of AutoHotkey from AutoIt and the subsequent changing of licenses to make future AutoIt releases closed source.
Being able to write AutoIt-like scripts but in a cross-platform way would be great.
reply
I wonder if we could have somewhat machine learning trained image recognition bots click a Next button, without having to specifically provide the image. Making testing much less cumbersome, and more like "click button X, require 10 list items on screen", etc. Note that this package doesn't have any ML i believe, it was just an example since this package does have bitmap comparison it looks like.
I remember all the drama surrounding the split or "fork" of AutoHotkey from AutoIt and the subsequent changing of licenses to make future AutoIt releases closed source.
Being able to write AutoIt-like scripts but in a cross-platform way would be great.
reply