They seem to be competing with the "Gates Carbon Drive", here: http://www.gatescarbondrive.com/
I know nothing of bicycles, but I do recall when automakers started replacing timing chains with timing belts. The results weren't always great, especially with interference engines where misaligned timing means bent valves.
Edit: Actually I think the main draw was the continuous gear ratios you got, somewhat comparable to a CVT
[1] https://www.walmart.com/ip/26-Roadmaster-Granite-Peak-Men-s-...
They often use the cheapest high-tensile steel they can find, off-brand rims, mix-and-match groupsets, low-quality brakes, and so forth. The bike you linked exemplifies that - mixed Shimano/SRAM components and "alloy wheels" are in its description. Box-store bikes are also never put together correctly - flipped forks, pinched inner tubes, and sheared screws/bolts abound when they come in for repairs.
Comparing these two bicycles directly, the big things that stand out as pros are the Sladda's aluminum frame and disc brakes. An internal gear hub is also a nice low-maintenance touch. It remains to be be seen how well the Sladda holds up, but $400-500 isn't too unreasonable for a aluminum city-cruiser that's been ruggedized.
I can attest this is not the case. All I,and everyone who are not cyclists,have ever rode are cheap Wal-Mart bikes. Even when I used to do stupid stuff like jump them and fly down hills, I've never had a structural failure occur.
The one from walmart.com is just plain cheap and low quality, nothing fancy about it.
Basically, the cost of replacing it three times is built into the price.
> This bicycle is powered by a belt drive, which is a rustproof, durable and maintenance-free alternative to a regular chain.
Seems like it's a similar but different system to produce the same outcome. It also says to not oil it, just wash with water. The bike also has no gear cables so it looks like it's designed to minimise maintenance as much as possible and that's a part of it.
In this case I assume it means the bike is disassembled in key places to maintain an extremely low profile and densely packed box.
My biggest concern though is that like all parts, the belt will fail eventually. A quick look online shows that new belts cost around $250, over half of the retail price of this bike!
