Flat Pack Chainless Bicycle from IKEA (ikea.com)
28 points by charlieirish 1 hour ago | 40 comments





Zooming in, the belt says "Conti Drive System" on it. More info on that here: http://www.conti-drive-system.com/

They seem to be competing with the "Gates Carbon Drive", here: http://www.gatescarbondrive.com/

I know nothing of bicycles, but I do recall when automakers started replacing timing chains with timing belts. The results weren't always great, especially with interference engines where misaligned timing means bent valves.

More interesting is the fact that it's a 2-speed automatic. I've seen previous attempts at adding automatic transmissions to bikes but much of the reviews out there seem to mostly complain about the shift points and inability to control them. E.g. they shift at a fixed speed and there's no way to "kickdown" unlike an automotive automatic, which also takes into account engine speed and throttle position.

Belt driven bikes have actually been around for quite a while. They aren't nearly as common as chained bikes but are generally less greasy/dirty. They are also usually good for people who don't do a ton of bike maintenance because (unlike a chain) a belt will never rust.

I remember us using the hardware for a belt driven bike in a solar car race, I recall it offered higher efficiency than chain drives that were available.

Edit: Actually I think the main draw was the continuous gear ratios you got, somewhat comparable to a CVT

This is true. There tends to be a lot of power loss due to friction from rotation of the links around the pins in a chain.

This is more like the belt drives we have had available in motorcycles for a long time just a smaller/lightweight version of it (due to much less power involved)

Can anyone figure out why it's so expensive? Here's a fancier-looking 26" bicycle on walmart.com for $79.97 - $249.00. [1]

[1] https://www.walmart.com/ip/26-Roadmaster-Granite-Peak-Men-s-...

Walmart and other big-box store bicycles are infamous in the cycling community for their poor quality and assembly, often to the point of being completely unsafe to ride at any speed (Nader reference intended).

They often use the cheapest high-tensile steel they can find, off-brand rims, mix-and-match groupsets, low-quality brakes, and so forth. The bike you linked exemplifies that - mixed Shimano/SRAM components and "alloy wheels" are in its description. Box-store bikes are also never put together correctly - flipped forks, pinched inner tubes, and sheared screws/bolts abound when they come in for repairs.

Comparing these two bicycles directly, the big things that stand out as pros are the Sladda's aluminum frame and disc brakes. An internal gear hub is also a nice low-maintenance touch. It remains to be be seen how well the Sladda holds up, but $400-500 isn't too unreasonable for a aluminum city-cruiser that's been ruggedized.

>completely unsafe to ride at any speed

I can attest this is not the case. All I,and everyone who are not cyclists,have ever rode are cheap Wal-Mart bikes. Even when I used to do stupid stuff like jump them and fly down hills, I've never had a structural failure occur.

Like others said, the frame material is a huge part of the cost/value difference. But I'll also point out the fact that the IKEA bike is powder coated, has a belt drive, a coaster break, a disk break, and an internal gear hub. That combination of components makes this bike basically maintenance free. If this bike was left on a bike rack outside a college dorm for a school year it would be perfectly fine; the same can't be said about the Walmart bike. Glace at any bike rack at a college campus and you'll know what I mean.

The IKEA bike has a belt drive, disk brakes, aluminum frame, automatic 2-gear system, etc.

The one from walmart.com is just plain cheap and low quality, nothing fancy about it.

25 year frame warranty, 10 year belt warranty.

Basically, the cost of replacing it three times is built into the price.

I've been keeping an eye on this bike's development for a while, and I'm not disappointed with the outcome. It's still more expensive than a box-store bike, but I hope that availability at IKEA will make it more appealing to college students. Internal gears and a belt drive will make for more interesting maintenance, but anything beats the hi-ten 18-speed monstrosities that currently dominate college campuses.

It is me or there's no rear brake? Without suspension at the front, this asks for front flips whenever I touch the brakes too hard..

90% of your braking 'power' comes from the front brake. Under hard braking in ideal conditions, this is closer to 100%. You can safely remove the rear brake from most bikes. This is a common misconception [1]. The same is true for motorcycles.

[1]: http://www.sheldonbrown.com/brakturn.html

It has a coaster break (ie pedal-back break) on the rear.

The product description says front disc brake plus rear coaster brake.

Like all their other stuff, this is useless to me unless the local store happens to choose to stock it. Ikea's distribution/delivery system is super annoying.

I have a 30yeae old bike and I've never done anything special with the chain. Should I be worried?

As a rule of thumb, one should replace the chain every 1000 to 5000 km, depending on the force you exert when cycling. Since the chain otherwise tends to stretch, it will eventually be misaligned with the chain wheels and start to wear those down. As the latter are more expensive to replace, it’s a good idea to replace the chain first.

The chains stretch over time, and teeth of the cassette get worn. The more you ride the quicker this happens. If you take it to a shop, they can quickly measure the chain to make sure you're good. Chains are pretty common to replace and shouldn't be too expensive. Cassettes as well, they're often changed at the same time as the chain. Otherwise, regular cleaning and lubing will help extend the life.

You must not ride it much. Chains and gears are wear items on bicycles. They should be cleaned and lubricated regularly.

Simply spraying some lubricant (like Teflon spray for example) onto the chain, running through all the gear combinations, and wiping the excess lubricant off the chain every couple months goes a long way. It helps your bike make less noise, extends the life of your chain, and helps keep your chain from turning totally black with grease. (Which means you're less likely to get grease stains on your pants when you ride.)

Take it in to your local bike shop if you are really worried. The biggest factor in your chain's health (assuming you have kept it in a nice dry place over the years) is how much you ride it. It's a mechanical part, so it shouldn't simply go bad in an inert state. If you are riding it regularly though take it to your local shop and have it looked over. A new chain w/ installation should only run you about 20 or so bucks for a low end chain.

How is that chainless?

From the manual:

> This bicycle is powered by a belt drive, which is a rustproof, durable and maintenance-free alternative to a regular chain.

Seems like it's a similar but different system to produce the same outcome. It also says to not oil it, just wash with water. The bike also has no gear cables so it looks like it's designed to minimise maintenance as much as possible and that's a part of it.

It has a belt drive [1], rather than a chain.

[1]: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Belt-driven_bicycle

It doesn't have a chain. It uses a belt drive.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Belt-driven_bicycle

It uses a belt :)

Belt drive, no chains.

43 lbs, ouch.

33, although that's still quite hefty by modern standards ;)

What means flat pack?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ready-to-assemble_furniture

Ikea's primary brand tenant is their ability to ship and store all of their goods very efficiently because they break down to pack into very flat boxes with little wasted space. For example, a big bookshelf is sold in only flat pieces so the package you leave the store with is the size of a box of cereal. This is how Ikea makes money over their competitors and is able to warehouse huge inventory at their retail locations. Customers also love it because it means you can buy a couch and load it into the back of your small car since it isn't assembled.

In this case I assume it means the bike is disassembled in key places to maintain an extremely low profile and densely packed box.

It's two gear, so it's not great for inclines, and the belt and frame are less durable. I'm not sure it's worth the money once you learn bicycle maintenance (but you could say that about a lot of IKEA furniture and woodworking/metalworking)

25 year warranty on the frame

If the belt is like standard belt drives (I need to look further into this, not sure if Ikea cheaped out or not), it should actually stand up to time better than a chain would. Belts are simply carbon cord embedded in a molded casing of nylon and polyurethane, and, more importantly, do not have any moving parts or linkages. It's just a belt! So you don't have to worry about the metal pitting over time or road salt settling in and destroying your drivetrain like you would with a traditional metal chain. This is more important to the European market where bicycle riders my not have cars, but owning a bike that you aren't afraid of taking out in the rain is another benefit of the belt.

My biggest concern though is that like all parts, the belt will fail eventually. A quick look online shows that new belts cost around $250, over half of the retail price of this bike!

reply


...which is presumably why there's a 10 year warranty on the belt.

Nice, good looking out. I assume Ikea isn't about to staff a mechanic for a low-occurance problem for a single product, so I wonder how they will handle warranty for the labor of replacing it.

