Trying to Keep the Internet Safe from Warrantless NSA Surveillance (aclu.org)
14 points by maxt 1 hour ago | 2 comments





Very nice. Nothing new here, but this is a great summary to share with people who are less familiar with internet architecture and want to get up to speed with this particular facet of (seemingly illegal) surveillance.

However, I want to quickly point out one omission in the discussion of the risks of allowing this kind of activity to continue:

If the NSA is effectively spying on everybody who communicates with a server outside the US, it is trivial for them (or another government agency) to fabricate traffic (presumably child pornography) in order to target someone.

The ACLU (and others similarly positioned to criticize this conduct) always rightly point to the risks to journalists and human rights activists of having their communications intercepted and accurately portrayed, but what about the ease of lying about it in order to target dissidents?

This seems like an obvious vector and deserves more attention and discussion.

If it were legal you could call it unconstitutional. The point is do not want. But really Google is so much worse than the NSA. We can't do anything about Google though. He's like an uninvited guest to every party. And now we have Microsoft to contend with as well.

