However, I want to quickly point out one omission in the discussion of the risks of allowing this kind of activity to continue:
If the NSA is effectively spying on everybody who communicates with a server outside the US, it is trivial for them (or another government agency) to fabricate traffic (presumably child pornography) in order to target someone.
The ACLU (and others similarly positioned to criticize this conduct) always rightly point to the risks to journalists and human rights activists of having their communications intercepted and accurately portrayed, but what about the ease of lying about it in order to target dissidents?
This seems like an obvious vector and deserves more attention and discussion.
