Ask HN: Autodidacts, what's the most useful* thing you've taught yourself?
1 point by shovel 35 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite
* feel free to substitute <useful> for interesting/ difficult/ practical/ powerful/ impressive/ your own adjective.





Time management techniques (with or without help of web apps, or tools, i.e. Trello, Asana, Toggle, etc…).

Git.

