Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Ask HN: Autodidacts, what's the most useful* thing you've taught yourself?
1 point
by
shovel
35 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
2 comments
|
favorite
* feel free to substitute <useful> for interesting/ difficult/ practical/ powerful/ impressive/ your own adjective.
RaitoBezarius
5 minutes ago
Time management techniques (with or without help of web apps, or tools, i.e. Trello, Asana, Toggle, etc…).
reply
Odenwaelder
19 minutes ago
Git.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply