A URL shortener but instead of shortening it makes the URL look extremely dodgy [pdf] (verylegit.link)
3 points by defaultnamehere 33 minutes ago





Why did you link to such a dodgy site..? Oh...!

(Fun idea. Like Russian roulette.)

http://definitely.verylegit.link/624hack.exe.rar

