A URL shortener but instead of shortening it makes the URL look extremely dodgy [pdf]
(
verylegit.link
)
arkitaip
3 minutes ago
Why did you link to such a dodgy site..? Oh...!
(Fun idea. Like Russian roulette.)
http://definitely.verylegit.link/624hack.exe.rar
