Twitter has discussed the idea of banning Donald Trump: report (globalnews.ca)
3 points by mozumder 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite





The title is quite clickbaity. Here are a couple of quotes from the article:

' “Banning is definitely a conversation that people are having, but only because we have to have the conversation,” the staffer said. “It would take something really deplorable for a ban, and I highly doubt even Trump is that stupid.” '

' Another former employee who is said to have been involved in discussions over Twitter’s abuse policies said there is zero chance the company would ban the next president of the United States. '

Trump is the most free advertising they'll receive in the next 4 years. Companies tend to like free advertising.

