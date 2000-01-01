Ask HN: Are “expensive” Masters a scam?

Long time lurker but this is my first post.

I am a recent law graduate from the Netherlands (I did my Bachelor + Masters there). I have a Bachelor of Law and LL.M. in Corporate law. I paid about $2000 a year in tuition fees to get my bachelor + masters.

I see a lot of people around me doing expensive "law" or "business" masters after their degrees. (example: LSE, Columbia Law School, Imperial College, ...). When I checked the tuition fees it is minimum $30,000 a year up to $90,000, and that does not account living expenses.

What is the reason for enrolling in such expensive degrees? What is the payoff? How can people possibly spend 100k$ on their education where it is practically almost free in good European public universities? Are law firms / Big 4 only hiring you because you went to a top school and showed you could spend big bucks?

I want to be an entrepreneur myself (I launched a business during my studies and still work on it today, providing me full-time income) but I do wonder what the goals are of my friends who secured top spots as Lawyers or Investment bankers.

Thanks for your insights fellow HN'ers :)