Turok: Dinosaur Hunter Source Code Discovered (youtube.com)
Unfortunately, there's not a lot of detail.

One interesting comment on the video is: "Wow! Hi Stephen Broumley here (my name is at the top of the trex.c source code shown in the video) - I coded all the bosses, cinemas, effects, and a bunch of other systems for Turok back in the day when I was a young lad! I remember that dev hardware - what a blast from the past! Thanks so much for sharing!﻿" .

Pretty wild!

