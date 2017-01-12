Instead, I installed mpv [0], and since it embeds youtube-dl [1] you can play any video with the native UI by running:
mpv "youtube_url"
[1] https://rg3.github.io/youtube-dl/
The article isn't hard to understand. Youtube isn't blocking Safari, they just aren't processing 4K h264 versions of the source. For Youtube, it's probably a good bet for saving heaps of storage space. How many people actually watch the 4K?
* You can test this using Chrome + h264ify. Which I use because the battery life when watching VP9 is truly horrific, and I don't care how much Google saves on bandwidth by pulling this stunt.
