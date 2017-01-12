Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
YouTube no longer supports 4K video playback in Safari (9to5mac.com)
11 points by clouddrover 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 5 comments | favorite





Personally, I've stopped watching video directly on YouTube.

Instead, I installed mpv [0], and since it embeds youtube-dl [1] you can play any video with the native UI by running:

    mpv "youtube_url"
[0] https://mpv.io/

[1] https://rg3.github.io/youtube-dl/

reply


Good. Screw MPEG LA for hampering the development of AV codecs and making free software using audio/video a pain in the ass for a decade.

reply


Mac users have long known that using Safari extends their battery life. This change by YouTube probably improves it further.

reply


That's one way to frame it. Or you could use a plugin to request the h264 version, and keep the battery life gains of hardware acceleration on non vp9 accelerating devices (vp9 accel. is quite recent.) And still get to watch in 4k.

reply


That's not how it works. If you request h264, there is no 4K option because there's no 4K h264 encoded version* .

The article isn't hard to understand. Youtube isn't blocking Safari, they just aren't processing 4K h264 versions of the source. For Youtube, it's probably a good bet for saving heaps of storage space. How many people actually watch the 4K?

* You can test this using Chrome + h264ify. Which I use because the battery life when watching VP9 is truly horrific, and I don't care how much Google saves on bandwidth by pulling this stunt.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: