Ringling Bros. circus to close after 146 years (daytondailynews.com)
Step right up to one of the many amazing animal-free circuses. Cirque du Soleil in particular puts on an incredible show.

http://www.onegreenplanet.org/animalsandnature/amazing-anima...

I think the decision not to have animals in the Cirque du Soleil was also a business decision: animals are expensive and unreliable, so cutting them reduced expenses a lot. The downside was that there were no exotic animals to draw people to the show, so maybe less demand.

Times had changed though. Back when Barnum & Bailey got started, elephants were truly exotic: many people who went to the show had never seen them before. Even photographs were rare. When Cirque got started in the 1980s, elephants were not mysterious exotic creatures any more.

I always thought of Cirque de Soleil as a more of an adult show. Not that there is adult content, but they are marketed towards entertaining adults. Do they market to families as well? Ringling Bros always were a thing to bring your kids to, they were always marketed primarily towards children. I can see an adult couple going to Cirque de Soleil, I can't really see an adult couple going to Ringling Bros without children.

I may be way off base here.

There's still shit like Cavalia, capitalizing on the chic of Soleil while still forcing animals to perform.

Couldn't agree more.

Queue complaints about how acrobats' living/working conditions are just as poor in 3.. 2.. 1..

I've got a lot of mixed emotions about this. It was interesting that CBS aired a story on Friday about the 'first female ring master'[1] and then it drops that the show is closing.

An acquaintance of mine from grade school has pretty tirelessly crusaded against circuses for their mistreatment of animals. And for them, even the notion that you could "take excellent care" of an animal in your care that your raised from birth is an abomination if that animal is not allowed to run free in their original habitat (not that they would survive at that point but still...) But I've always enjoyed people pushing themselves to the edge to see if they can. As a result high wire acts, trapezes, and even the clown routines are fond memories for me.

If I'm honest with myself though it is just nostalgia for a different time. That time is past, whether or not there is a circus to go to.

[1] http://www.cbsnews.com/news/ringling-brothers-woman-ringmast...

I'm also against circuses massively, pushing people to their limits is fine and great if people are up for it, animals taken from their environment just to entertain us? Less so. If we want to "enjoy" an animal it should be on their terms.

We have Circu De Soleil now though, right? They don't use animals and do some amazing things. I'm not sure what there is to morn.

>when the elephants left, there was a "dramatic drop" in ticket sales. Paradoxically, while many said they didn't want big animals to perform in circuses, many others refused to attend a circus without them.

This isn't really paradoxical. The people protesting the circus are obviously not the same people buying tickets to the circus.

They half assed it. They only dropped elephants.... But left "lions, tigers, camels, donkeys, alpacas, kangaroos and llamas." Not nearly enough to keep the animal welfare people happy but just enough to annoy the ticket buyers.

Most of the people who object to elephants being in circuses aren't going to say "elephants aren't OK but tigers are."

They might have reimagined themselves as a circus without animals... Maybe, if they reformatted themselves. But I think their identity may have been too interwoven with animals to be able to half ass it without the elephants.

But the question posed remains, would people bring their kids to this kind of show without the allure of exotic animals?

Maybe the writing was on the wall for years and the elephants were the last nail in the coffin?

One of my most vivid childhood memories is waking up early in the morning to see the elephants come through the Lincoln Tunnel.

It was a truly wonderful experience, one that I wish I could share with others without supporting the overarching practice of show elephants.

They could make them animatronic.

Indeed, although I suspect that it would be easier to just put paper-mache elephants on car floats ;)

You want to have your cake and eat it too? Find another joyful experience to share.

What does this comment add to the conversation? I was experiencing my gratitude for the experience while acknowledging the reasons for its discontinuation. There's no need to twist that into something negative.

At this point, it's pretty tough to feel good about a circus modeled around 19th century nostalgia.

We all kind of know that we're well beyond sheer domination of all things earthly and bestial. There's not much to revel in, and it's not valuable to teach your children to revel in such displays.

Maybe it'll put a smile on their face, and they'll talk about it for weeks afterward, but there are other things going on in the world right now, and it's probably a good idea to figure out how to entertain our kids more wisely.

Perhaps we should stop sending our kids to schools designed around a model of classroom learning in the 19th century, also. Overdiagnosis of ADHD is the result of forcing kids to sit down and shut up for 10 hours a day

I bet you're a hoot at parties.

I'm quite curious to see what he has to say about Monster Jams.... If I had a choice between a Circus and MJs: Circus would win every time.

Hey dang, how about banning this cock for his insubstantive comments that add nothing to the conversation.

Where's the boilerplate response from standards and practices? We need the operant conditioning to induce community standards, asap.

Complain with your own name.

There's no doubt that people want to see exotic animals. Reputable zoos made a transition from entertainment to conservation, but many still have issues. There's no way circuses could ever do that. It's just antithetical to what they are.

Animal issues aside, it's a very dated form of entertainment. Frankly, I'm surprised it made it as far as the 1960s.

Go to Africa or India and see an elephant or lion where it lives. The zoos are only slightly less horrible than the circus.

I'm guessing you don't have children? Edit: hit a nerve there did I?

What the hell are you talking about?

This is so incredibly sad. :( My parents used to take me so often in Boston. I hope the performers manage to land on their feet.

10/10 pun

That's a really long time. I'm curious what other really long running shows of any type are still going out there.

The Mousetrap by Agatha Christie has been running for almost 65 years (it's been running continually since it opened in 1952).

Wow, that's amazing.

What happens to all the animals?

Conservation parks.

Shame. I went when I was a kid and thoroughly enjoyed myself. The elephants were my favorite. I was in awe of a HUGE bull elephant with giant gilded tusks straight out of an indian fairy tale. I think I still have a poster from that event.

Not really. The animals don't deserve this treatment.

Ok then, elephants were not his favorite.

You misunderstood. gnarbarian didn't thoroughly enjoy himself.

Reminds me of this https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RKccr8g1xCU

"The animals don't deserve this treatment."

That sounds an awful lot like an opinion stated as fact.

I'd be interested to know what an animal could do to deserve to be beaten to preform tricks and then ferried around in small cages for human entertainment.

fairly certain they don't beat them anymore.

Well certainly now that they're out of business.

They did at least 8 years ago[1], though. Not sure how anyone could believe that they could make animals do unnatural tricks day in day out without coercion.

I can see why someone would want to believe though. Tf you don't think about it, it'd probably be more enjoyable.

[1] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ww8YQKpTu-4


I think circuses should use only dogs and horses if they want to use animals. These animals are completely domesticated and can be trained with no cruelty. And they can do more impressive tricks than wild animals, so the only drawback is that they're more common. If people want to see rare animals they can go to a zoo.

But Silicon Valley should house all that want to afford there? Pure snark but related.

I'm not sure if anything is as indicative of changes in these modern times as this.

This is good news. I believe that circuses and zoos will be viewed, in retrospect, quite harshly in the future, and we'll wonder why the unnatural confinement of animals was so normalized. I have fond memories of these places as a child, but I went to the San Diego Zoo last year and the animals just looked miserable in the summer heat - especially the polar bears.

Circus, sure. Zoo, I don't believe it. A lot of zoos perform conservation work, and a lot of this work is funded thanks in part to zoo patronage.

There are species that only live in zoos. In other words, if it wasn't for zoos, these animals would be extinct (in part due to human over-hunting). Some species that were once on the edge of extinction have been re-released into the wild due to the efforts of the zoos, and they should be commended for this kind of effort.

Zoos? Quite frankly without zoos, the holocene mass extinction would be going even stronger.

In recent years, Ringling Bros. tried to remain relevant, hiring its first African American ringmaster, then its first female ringmaster, and also launching an interactive app. It added elements from its other, popular shows, such as motorbike daredevils and ice skaters. But it seemingly was no match for Pokemon Go and a generation of kids who desire familiar brands and YouTube celebrities.

I think if they made a great app and some kind of brand phenomenon, it could have gone very differently.

Lol, we shoot animals in the head, cut their flesh from their bodies and consume it for fun.

Should we give animals a life without predators(aka murders) shelter and food it's bad.

> "I applaud their decision to move away from an institution grounded on inherently inhumane wild animal acts."

Humans are wild animals, yet we don't want to live in the wild, it kinda sucks bigtime.

