Times had changed though. Back when Barnum & Bailey got started, elephants were truly exotic: many people who went to the show had never seen them before. Even photographs were rare. When Cirque got started in the 1980s, elephants were not mysterious exotic creatures any more.
I may be way off base here.
An acquaintance of mine from grade school has pretty tirelessly crusaded against circuses for their mistreatment of animals. And for them, even the notion that you could "take excellent care" of an animal in your care that your raised from birth is an abomination if that animal is not allowed to run free in their original habitat (not that they would survive at that point but still...) But I've always enjoyed people pushing themselves to the edge to see if they can. As a result high wire acts, trapezes, and even the clown routines are fond memories for me.
If I'm honest with myself though it is just nostalgia for a different time. That time is past, whether or not there is a circus to go to.
We have Circu De Soleil now though, right? They don't use animals and do some amazing things. I'm not sure what there is to morn.
This isn't really paradoxical. The people protesting the circus are obviously not the same people buying tickets to the circus.
They half assed it. They only dropped elephants.... But left "lions, tigers, camels, donkeys, alpacas, kangaroos and llamas." Not nearly enough to keep the animal welfare people happy but just enough to annoy the ticket buyers.
Most of the people who object to elephants being in circuses aren't going to say "elephants aren't OK but tigers are."
They might have reimagined themselves as a circus without animals... Maybe, if they reformatted themselves. But I think their identity may have been too interwoven with animals to be able to half ass it without the elephants.
But the question posed remains, would people bring their kids to this kind of show without the allure of exotic animals?
Maybe the writing was on the wall for years and the elephants were the last nail in the coffin?
It was a truly wonderful experience, one that I wish I could share with others without supporting the overarching practice of show elephants.
We all kind of know that we're well beyond sheer domination of all things earthly and bestial. There's not much to revel in, and it's not valuable to teach your children to revel in such displays.
Maybe it'll put a smile on their face, and they'll talk about it for weeks afterward, but there are other things going on in the world right now, and it's probably a good idea to figure out how to entertain our kids more wisely.
Where's the boilerplate response from standards and practices? We need the operant conditioning to induce community standards, asap.
Animal issues aside, it's a very dated form of entertainment. Frankly, I'm surprised it made it as far as the 1960s.
That sounds an awful lot like an opinion stated as fact.
They did at least 8 years ago[1], though. Not sure how anyone could believe that they could make animals do unnatural tricks day in day out without coercion.
I can see why someone would want to believe though. Tf you don't think about it, it'd probably be more enjoyable.
I think if they made a great app and some kind of brand phenomenon, it could have gone very differently.
Should we give animals a life without predators(aka murders) shelter and food it's bad.
> "I applaud their decision to move away from an institution grounded on inherently inhumane wild animal acts."
Humans are wild animals, yet we don't want to live in the wild, it kinda sucks bigtime.
