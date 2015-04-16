Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Lyft Loses $600M as Revenue Rises to $700M (bloomberg.com)
30 points by rayuela 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 14 comments | favorite





Back in the 80's when all the Semiconductor companies were losing money, Andy Grove of Intel stated that because Intel was losing less money than everyone else, it must be the largest semiconductor company. If Lyft can become profitable while Uber isn't that will change the market dynamics tremendously.

Basic question here, but what happens when the war's over and the subsidies end? Prices jump by several dollars a ride? Or is there some kind of economy of scale or lower overhead that the winner enjoys?

Uber already bumped its price in South Bay by somewhere as much as 50%(my daily ride from $14 to $17 then to $20) from my experience. Now I only use Uber Pool since Uber X in comparison is like 2-3 times more expensive.

Uber and Lyft don't make money until they're able to replace their drivers with autonomous cars. 80% of an Uber fair goes to the driver, so once they are able to replace the driver with an autonomous car, there's no reason why competition between the two companies would not drive fare prices down.

If they own their own fleet, they can negotiate all sorts of things. Think of the prices Walmart gets for the exact same good they sell, vs say, Safeway.

One analogue is rental car companies getting steep discounts: https://www.bostonglobe.com/business/2016/05/18/sees-sales-t...

Operational efficiency is another. Southwest Airlines iirc was (one of) the first discount airline by virtue of their superior aircraft turnaround times. If a rideshare company can dramatically increase the ratio of time carrying a passenger (or multiple) vs carrying none, they can spread their fixed costs (or even the variable ones, if carrying multiple passengers) over a larger denominator.

If Uber or Lyft have to own their own fleet, they are (pardon me) screwed. It blows their cost model away with how much capital is required, as they currently hoist the extensive depreciation on drivers who own their own vehicles.

Not a lot of VCs jumping into Fedex or UPS type businesses when you actually have to invest in a transportation network. Tesla Network might pull it off with their customers footing the capital costs (instead of Tesla needing to go into the markets to scoop up another few billion dollars in credit lines).

The directors of Lyft and Uber are legally required to maximize profit for the respective shareholders. Monopoly (or just large + sneaky enough to not get called one) is the maximal profit model. Monopoly means charging you such a high price that you are indifferent between using their service vs other options, like walking.

I would estimate double the average taxi fare would be a good start

(They'll kill off taxis though, so that won't be an option)

"The directors of Lyft and Uber are legally required to maximize profit for the respective shareholders."

This is utterly not true, and even companies like Google have (had?) it specifically written into their shareholder prospectus that this wouldn't be the case. Companies which maximize profit at any cost are doing it because they want to not because they have to.

http://www.nytimes.com/roomfordebate/2015/04/16/what-are-cor...

>The company aims to become profitable by 2018, the people said.

This would appear to reflect a difference in philosophy from Uber [1]. "This will be a monopoly market and we must gain market share now at all costs" vs "This will be a market with multiple big players".

[1] Of course, Lyft does not have the warchest to pursue a strategy that aligns with the first philosophy, so you could say that they must adopt this line through necessity.

It seems like in reality such monopolies are limited geographically. Being the leading transportation service in Barcelona doesn't really get you any discounts or brownie points in Beijing or Cleveland.

In theory such economies of scale would result in various supply-side margin improvements for the operators (cheaper gas, cheaper car washes, cheaper tires, cheaper insurance, all due to bulk purchasing power) but so far we have not seen that happening either.

Or maybe it's a commodity race to the bottom in each market? Witness how many entrants came into Austin when Uber and Lyft refused to follow new regulations enacted by the city. [1]

You'll argue network effect or mindshare. I'll argue people will hop off a plane and search "<city> rideshare" on the app/play store for the app (you can buy ads for you app in the App Store now, no?).

[1] http://kxan.com/2016/06/02/travelers-guide-ridesharing-apps-...

Synergistic effects will only kick into effect once they own or at least maintain their fleet, which will take another couple of years. Here in Austria, Uber is still a small niche and it's unthinkable that Uber will be more than a cheaper version of MyTaxi (https://de.mytaxi.com/index.html) within the next years. If legislation allows self-driving cars, that will of course change quickly.

> once they own or at least maintain their fleet

This is a very different value proposition for investors. Instead of a high-tech company, they now own a fleet of cars parked in a bunch of (owned, leased) garages with mechanics and car washers on staff.

What intrinsic advantage does such company have over old-school taxi shop? What barriers are there to discourage someone else from also owning a bunch of similar cars parked in similar garages maintained by similar mechanics and washed by similar car washers?

Is there anyone pursuing the lowest cost per mile ride share strategy? Things like choosing a common car type, low fuel cost, centralized servicing, etc (i.e. Taxi) combined with the improved customer service and security that Uber and Lyft offer? One would think it would be a winner.

