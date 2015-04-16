reply
Operational efficiency is another. Southwest Airlines iirc was (one of) the first discount airline by virtue of their superior aircraft turnaround times. If a rideshare company can dramatically increase the ratio of time carrying a passenger (or multiple) vs carrying none, they can spread their fixed costs (or even the variable ones, if carrying multiple passengers) over a larger denominator.
Not a lot of VCs jumping into Fedex or UPS type businesses when you actually have to invest in a transportation network. Tesla Network might pull it off with their customers footing the capital costs (instead of Tesla needing to go into the markets to scoop up another few billion dollars in credit lines).
I would estimate double the average taxi fare would be a good start
(They'll kill off taxis though, so that won't be an option)
This is utterly not true, and even companies like Google have (had?) it specifically written into their shareholder prospectus that this wouldn't be the case. Companies which maximize profit at any cost are doing it because they want to not because they have to.
This would appear to reflect a difference in philosophy from Uber [1]. "This will be a monopoly market and we must gain market share now at all costs" vs "This will be a market with multiple big players".
[1] Of course, Lyft does not have the warchest to pursue a strategy that aligns with the first philosophy, so you could say that they must adopt this line through necessity.
In theory such economies of scale would result in various supply-side margin improvements for the operators (cheaper gas, cheaper car washes, cheaper tires, cheaper insurance, all due to bulk purchasing power) but so far we have not seen that happening either.
You'll argue network effect or mindshare. I'll argue people will hop off a plane and search "<city> rideshare" on the app/play store for the app (you can buy ads for you app in the App Store now, no?).
This is a very different value proposition for investors. Instead of a high-tech company, they now own a fleet of cars parked in a bunch of (owned, leased) garages with mechanics and car washers on staff.
What intrinsic advantage does such company have over old-school taxi shop? What barriers are there to discourage someone else from also owning a bunch of similar cars parked in similar garages maintained by similar mechanics and washed by similar car washers?
