Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Scary Javasript that knows if you've been bad or good [video] (youtube.com)
2 points by pvinis 14 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





This was a very interesting talk about privacy on the web. Showing some "hacks" and explaining how many of these work. Very good talk in my opinion.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: