Scary Javasript that knows if you've been bad or good [video]
youtube.com
2 points
by
pvinis
14 minutes ago
1 comment
pvinis
13 minutes ago
This was a very interesting talk about privacy on the web. Showing some "hacks" and explaining how many of these work. Very good talk in my opinion.
