Drone crashes into Space Needle
gizmodo.com
1 point
by
Animats
22 minutes ago
1 comment
Animats
20 minutes ago
Some clown crashed a small drone into the Space Needle. At the time, workers were setting up a fireworks display there. The drone missed a fireworks array by about one meter. Bad place and time for bad drone operation.
