Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Drone crashes into Space Needle (gizmodo.com)
1 point by Animats 22 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





Some clown crashed a small drone into the Space Needle. At the time, workers were setting up a fireworks display there. The drone missed a fireworks array by about one meter. Bad place and time for bad drone operation.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: