Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
We must continue to offend
(
dispatch.no
)
3 points
by
erikbye
41 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
3 comments
|
favorite
aashishkoirala
32 minutes ago
Flagged this, site has a bad SSL cert.
reply
erikbye
31 minutes ago
Really? It's Let's Encrypt...
reply
aashishkoirala
28 minutes ago
My bad, sorry. Unflagged. Wonder why Chrome doesn't trust Let's Encrypt, though.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply