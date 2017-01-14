Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Don't Give Silicon Valley More H1B Visas (realclearpolitics.com)
27 points by altstar 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 14 comments | favorite





It's unfortunate that the title doesn't match the article content here. The article correctly identifies that nearly half of H1B don't go to Silicon Valley, they go to the outsourcing firms that hire foreign workers (usually Indian) and hold them as indentured servants (for a decade or more before they can get a green card) and hire them out to US companies as "consultants". It's a total scam, and it needs to be shut down.

I would rather see reform in the process of making HB1 candidates citizens. Its a group of people that want to be here and many want to stay but the process is exceedingly painful. HB1 should be a faster path to becoming a citizen not a longer one.

IBM are big on this.

As an american (born and raised) I dislike what has come of the HB1 program for many of the reasons that the author points out.

I have quite a few friends on HB1 who have a hard path to citizenship, we need to make it easier for these talented people to get out from under the HB1 thumb and stay here as well. Attracting and keeping talent needs to be a bigger priority than it is.

H1B visas damage people. But then again, so do the university systems in China and India.

This seems like it plays into a false dichotomy between increasing tech education/training programs and increasing permissive immigration.

At the top of the industry- people who are advancing the state of the art- there is significantly more to be done than there are qualified people to be hired. It's not a zero sum game.

I do think we should ensure that immigrants have the mobility to easily change jobs, so they don't get locked in with below market pay. Having people chained to their employers lowers wages for everyone. Increasing paths to citizenship is an easy way of ensuring we aren't undercutting market rates for skilled labor by having people afraid to try to change jobs (or start a business) but in the current climate... we'll see.

http://johnhcochrane.blogspot.com/2014/06/the-optimal-number... is the best short bit of writing on the subject.

The H1-B visa program sucks. It indentures the immigrant to their employer. If their job sucks their options are really limited.

There's virtually no other path to get a skilled worker into the US.

http://www.emergedigital.com/ is a parked-website landing page.

I think the company was actually an ad agency rather than a "technology" company. But I can't even tell. Regardless, I don't see any reason to think he has actual success, or that his success would make him a credible authority on how Silicon Valley companies function.

Aren't all tech companies now effectively ad agencies?

People living in big cities in China and India can't breathe. Let's deny them the opportunity to contribute to the US economy.

Next up - "don't let anyone import anything from other countries because I didn't raise any venture capital".

While I am sympathetic, perhaps those countries should solve these problems rather than emitting emigrants. The interval between opening new coal fired plants in China is on the order of days.

If it wasn't possible to confuse H1B status with indentured servitude and wages were rising in the US, it would be a different thing. H1B makes feasible a lousy management style that perpetuates bad practice, which results in lousy products.

Unless you're a native american, someone could have made the same claim about your own ancestors, back in the day, no?

