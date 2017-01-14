reply
I have quite a few friends on HB1 who have a hard path to citizenship, we need to make it easier for these talented people to get out from under the HB1 thumb and stay here as well. Attracting and keeping talent needs to be a bigger priority than it is.
At the top of the industry- people who are advancing the state of the art- there is significantly more to be done than there are qualified people to be hired. It's not a zero sum game.
I do think we should ensure that immigrants have the mobility to easily change jobs, so they don't get locked in with below market pay. Having people chained to their employers lowers wages for everyone. Increasing paths to citizenship is an easy way of ensuring we aren't undercutting market rates for skilled labor by having people afraid to try to change jobs (or start a business) but in the current climate... we'll see.
I think the company was actually an ad agency rather than a "technology" company. But I can't even tell. Regardless, I don't see any reason to think he has actual success, or that his success would make him a credible authority on how Silicon Valley companies function.
Next up - "don't let anyone import anything from other countries because I didn't raise any venture capital".
If it wasn't possible to confuse H1B status with indentured servitude and wages were rising in the US, it would be a different thing. H1B makes feasible a lousy management style that perpetuates bad practice, which results in lousy products.
reply