Here is an example, where every year, tens of thousands of legal immigrant kids getting deported because legal immigrants followed all the laws. Instead if we had not, and our kids were in illegal status, then Obama administration's DACA would have saved our kids.
Just read the 1st two paragraph of this article: https://www.cato.org/blog/congress-should-help-young-legal-i...
[Note: there are tons of other examples I can provide, where it is more beneficial to claim to be an illegal vs trying to be legal status]
P.S. the fwd.us, a tech industry backed non-profit organization would never speak about our issues; but would bend over backward to prevent illegals from deported (check their twitter handle "FWD_us" if you don't believe). Btw- I have nothing against illegal immigrants; but it hurts to be disadvantaged after following every impossible immigration rules for past 10+ years.
The part that says "the outgoing administration" is demonstrably false. The facts are that the immigration policy of the US has not changed much under Obama (with a few notable exceptions like Cuba but that is not really related to the tech industry). Please stop spreading FUD.
The immigration policy is nonsensical, but Obama has little to do with it. Perhaps the only legitimate criticism you can make is that he was not able to reform it properly.
That is not correct. The G. W. Bush administration, just before leaving the office, gave all the legal immigrants "Job Mobility" (i.e., their H1B visa was not anymore tied to the employer). It is minor and easy step President could take under his executive power.
Reference for this? I see that Bush proposed something like this in 2004, but I can't find any reference for it ever having been implemented.
Unfortunately, immigration reform in the eyes of the ruling class isn't how the issue is presented in the press (shocker I know). One must question why an issue that seemingly has both party establishments blessing doesn't make it through congress and to the President's desk? The answer is the fringe of both parties thwart reform. Given they are a minority in the system, the only way they manage to keep the never-ending status-quo is due to the fact both establishments insist on passing all of these items on their laundry list at the same time.
The conservative establishment wants cheap labor (increased visa cap w/restrictive rules) and the liberal establishment wants votes via a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants, w/the belief these voters will break overwhelmingly for democratic candidate if they were to participate in the political process.
The downward pressure on the wages of U.S. citizens which the increased visas (w/restrictions) would cause is antithetical to a liberal populist. A visa w/o restrictions would mostly remedy this grievance (with an appropriate cap), but you have a better chance of seeing a human land on Pluto in this century than that passing Congress.
On the other side, republicans who identify with the tea party or freedom caucus (or both) care more about their ideology than corporate profits, and their entrenchment in the political system would be threatened if a sudden influx of undocumented immigrants began participating in the U.S. elections. It's also worth pointing out that some of the backlash towards a pathway to citizenship stems from raw xenophobia; but I'd argue the former reason as the "primary" one.
The upper echelons of SV are no different than any other American industry, being that they will be apolitical with the contributions, and have press releases/tweets which they think will get the most positive receptions, which may or may not be congruent with the aforementioned lobbying. The giant tech cos would love for it to be easy for you to come work for them, on the condition they can pay you below market or at market rates (which they've manipulated substantially) w/limited or no mobility between employers.
With the current administration, their priority was totally upside down.
> I have no idea.
Also, respectfully, I think that you should have an idea how things are likely to affect you before you form a preference for one alternative over another.
Well, yes, in so far as "their interests" involve actually getting things done rather than blaming everybody else for not doing.
Can I have a new left wing please? This one appears to be broken :(
The article provided many more things in support of its point, such as
* Surveys with startup founders on their politics.
* In-depth analysis of both PAC donations - which your criticism might apply to - and individual donations - which it does not.
* In-depth analysis of the changes that typically happen to a company like Amazon or Google that begins as an innovator and ends up being one of the biggest corporations, and threatened by things like antitrust, which naturally lead it to favor Republican positions on those issues.
If you want a new left wing, make it happen. Join a local board. Run for local office. Take part in your community. Be a part of something. But don't expect reading news or commenting on forums to change anything. After all, the shift from active citizen to passive consumer is what got us in this mess in the first place.
Adam Curtis has several phenominal documentaries regarding this shift over time. Particularly, "Century of the Self", "The Trap", and most recently, "HyperNormalization."
Oh come on. We all know that's not true. The citizens didn't turn neoliberal or particularly apathetic; the politicians did under the advice of economists who pushed neoliberalism as the solution to the oil crisis.
>If you want a new left wing, make it happen. Join a local board. Run for local office. Take part in your community. Be a part of something. But don't expect reading news or commenting on forums to change anything.
This I can agree with! Not just that, but provide names of organizations pushing a more "Old Left", social-democratic agenda. I belong to the first two of these as a dues-paying member and a volunteer, and we've been gaining hundreds of new members since the election. It's honestly like waking up from a bad dream: all of a sudden, the bread-and-butter issues (wages, housing, health-care, civil liberties) matter again, and the culture wars are getting sidelined.
* Democratic Socialists of America
* Our Revolution (started by Bernie Sanders)
* Socialist Alternative (more "party-line", worse at returning people's calls)
* The Berniecrats Network
* /r/Berniecrats and facebook/Berniecrats
* Jacobin magazine and its associated reading groups
For those looking for a more decent right-wing as well, I recommend Reason magazine, the Washington Monthly (especially this one, it's a hidden gem of a magazine), the Libertarian Party, the works of Henry George, and GK Chesterton's "distributivism".
I've been saying this since basically after Obama was elected.
I was a HUGE supporter of his, even in the democratic primaries. I donated to him, I was running local groups that were canvassing and phone banking to get him elected. I was ecstatic when he got elected (though I viewed it as a foregone conclusion, I didn't think McCain had a chance).
When it came to the governing, I was not really impressed. Basically from day 1, everything seemed stuck. He got a few things done (ACA though that's of dubious benefit, and was done in such a way that it became a political punching bag and can't get any reforms), but mostly in the first two years. After the 2010 midterms, this shit was just complete gridlock. You can blame whomever you want for the gridlock but a good leader builds compromise and ends gridlock.
I think there are two good examples of this. First, after sandy hook Obama promised that he would pass gun control legislation. Now, I do not agree with lots of things that he would like to do with such legislation, but, I do agree that there are some changes required. He has basically failed to pass any legislation around gun control and his response to that isn't to propose new legislation that can pass congress. His reaction was to go on national television and cry (literally) about his failure to pass gun control legislation.
I'm sorry, I don't want a damn leader who CRYS about their political failures. I know dead children is a sad subject, but, this is ultimately a political failure.
The 2nd one is Guantanamo. When he was campaigning one of his promises was to close Guantanamo, bring prisoners home and try them for their crimes. After 8 years, that has not happened and its become so politically untenable that he's basically letting these people out, without trying them at all. It is a mind-boggling
Withdrawing from Iraq/Afghanistan was another campaign promise that I was personally invested in too, but that is a far more complex one and though he doesn't get a pass from me on that as I have personal losses there, I acknowledge that its more complex.
I do not agree with lots of things that (old) republicans did (though I am hopeful about the new republican party of today), but they get shit done. They wanted to block (stupid) gun control legislation, they did. They wanted to block returning Guantanamo prisoners to the USA, they did.
Sometimes doing something, even if its not perfect, is more important than doing nothing, especially when you don't have a crystal ball and don't know what exact result specific actions/legislation will have. Move fast, break shit.
>I do not agree with lots of things that (old) republicans did... but they get shit done. They wanted to block (stupid) gun control legislation, they did. They wanted to block returning Guantanamo prisoners to the USA, they did.
Blocking legislation (esp legislation brought forth by the opposition party) is, always has been, and always will be 100x easier than putting forth any legislation. Blocking legislation isn't getting anything done. We already see a failure to get things done by the Republicans in their handling of Obamacare-- they have no collective idea as to how to replace it, despite their vigor in denouncing and repealing the bill. They have had 6 years.
I would wager many on the left are rethinking their whole stance on guns and 2A with the Republicans in power now. Not saying we are getting ready for revolution, but at least folks might be more sympathetic to the view of people power balanced against government when the other side is in office.
As a further real life example of the self defeating gun politics of the left, I am confident far more innocent people will die as a result of Republican rule than any gun violence (consequence of dismantling Obamacare and environmental regulations, reduction of social safety nets).
Tech companies have been annoyingly left for a very long time. I'd like to see more parity. It becomes annoying to have people make questionable political statements (especially HR) and not have the ability to speak up without being called names.
Further, if the party likely to win is the right, they'll find candidates within that party to support. Had it been going the other way, then candidates in the left would have gotten that support.
Alternatively, the author is accidentally correct. As business grow, they tend to get more benefit from right fiscal policy than left.
Perhaps this shift is partly a seismic realignment; traditional left-right divides don't fit as comfortably as they used to, as issues move faster than constituencies and demographics.
Or maybe just corporations, like people, get more conservative when they're richer. Possibly out of cynical self-interest.
In the case of people, this is a popular misconception. Democrats are funded by more billionaires than Republicans, are in control of a majority of the wealthiest congressional districts, and among people earning more than $200,000, the presidential vote was very evenly split.
http://www.politifact.com/truth-o-meter/article/2014/jun/23/...
https://www.nytimes.com/2015/10/07/opinion/how-did-the-democ...
http://ijr.com/2014/02/116056-wall-street-bankers-top-donors...
http://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2016/11/08/us/elections/e...
http://www.businessinsider.com/silicon-valley-donors-favor-h...
Here is what Paul Graham and Sam Altman had donated to:
https://blog.dcpos.ch/silicon-valley-political-contributions
- Adapt. Even though it seems like we're all in a boat thats capsized and the stove is above your head along with the sing while the cups are floating in the water and in the dark, there's now new opportunity across the board.
- Make an observation on a "product" and then take that "product" off the table of a competitor and do it better. These are the rules. In 2020 the "product" could be this new incoming administration.
I rejected the Valley years ago because I saw the direction it was going in. I would like to hear from the people who are still there.
"When we work on making our devices accessible by the blind, I don’t consider the bloody ROI,” Cook said, adding that the same sentiment applied to environmental and health and safety issues. [1]
Personally, I think there's a higher system of value than corporate profits and share price. But that's a first principle argument. Conveniently, I happen to believe that purely shareholder-value-maximizing behavior rarely fails to build long term value, so I'm having my philosophical cake and eating it, too. But when push comes to shove, we do things for reasons beyond profit. It's pretty hollow otherwise.
[1] https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2014/mar/03/tim-cook...
Please stop that, too. It's not an argument.
Stop that.
Everyone likes to pretend that their politics are just common sense, while other people's politics are "ugh, politics." People are forever saying "politics have no place in [business/the office/the dinner table/this forum]" whenever someone disagrees with them, while continuing to happily spout off on their own politics.
