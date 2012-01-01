Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Cracking the 12+ Character Password Barrier, Literally (netmux.com)
6 points by sply 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 4 comments | favorite





Because remembering the password "horsebattery123" is way easier than "GFj27ef8%k$39"

One way I like to remember long yet high-entropy passwords is to memorise a long, somewhat nonsensical phrase and use characters from it. The reverse is also possible. E.g. that one could become "Gordon Freeman joins 27 electric fences 8% kills $39"

reply


>until auto-generating password managers gain mass adoption, this vulnerability will always be around.

When auto-generating password managers gain mass adoption, there won't be much point to cracking password hashes. Presumably, one would use a different password for everything in that scenario, which makes the clear text password basically useless anyway.

reply


This is a dupe.

https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13355850

reply


limited reposts are allowed on HN, so please only flag and link to previous discussions if they have more than just a few upvotes and/or comments, or if something has been submitted more than a few times already. Otherwise such comments just add noise.

https://news.ycombinator.com/newsfaq.html

> Are reposts ok?

> If a story has had significant attention in the last year or so, we kill reposts as duplicates. If not, a small number of reposts is ok.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: