“Side Hustle” as a Sign of the Apocalypse (medium.com)
Most of the "mom-tech" could also be described as "nobility-tech", which allows the old services for the nobility to be bought at a fee. Anyway...

> Mommy used to clean my room. A: Handy.

> Mommy used to do my laundry. A: Flycleaners.

You'd be surprised how desirable this is when you have Significant Life Issues and you don't want your home to be a disaster.

While the "side hustle" being mandatory is not a good place to be, having services which make your life easier is a good thing.

While for the individual, this may seem true in the short term, fostering a perpetually desperate underclass tends to have quite negative long term consequences for everyone's health and safety. From what I've seen of California, the well-off are fine with this tilt towards Central American-style stratification. But at some point, this trajectory comes at the cost at allying themselves with some grotesque form of thuggery (corrupt police state, rule by organized crime, etc). Maybe that's what we're inching towards.

Disintermediation itself isn't tied to the creation of an underclass, rapid technological innovation destroying jobs might be but that's something we need to solve with welfare (and Americans are really going to have to get over their brainwashing that accepting government aid makes you scum). Literally the alternative to redistribution is making everyone poorer and manipulating the system so that factory workers can feel like they're worth the money they're paid. Eg. Brexit/Trump - protectionism.

I'd like to see a Gig Economy Union myself. Sure I can hire an Uber, get my laundry handled, my shopping done, but I want to know the poor s.o.b. doing the work has benefits and a decent wage, and isn't being screwed over by the app-company-of-the-month.

I'm not sure what life issues you are referring to, but I sometimes find that when things are crazy in my working life, it helps to just switch it all off and do the laundry and clean the house.

Standing out in the yard, pegging my shorts to the clothes line, surrounded by leafy trees and chirping bird can be nice.

> sometimes find that when things are crazy in my working life, it helps to just switch it all off and do the laundry and clean the house.

I'm not talking about work.

Keeping my personal life off the InterTubes, let's say your aging parent is in hospice, and you spend most of your non-work time visiting them and ensuring their last days on earth are as comfortable as possible. That occurred for an extended family member recently. Other scenarios are quite plausible as well.

Maybe that's why all of these services come out of San Francisco, where nobody has a yard. :-)

Call me a crank, but personally, I'm getting annoyed by people who love to blame tech companies for everything. "This unending hamster wheel of capitalism and technology is driving us all to the brink of insanity" Maybe that's true, but instead of blaming tech companies and brogrammers, maybe try taking a look in the mirror. You want to escape the rat race? Pack up your bags, move to bumfuck nowhere, and spend all your time reading medium blog posts. I guarantee you, you don't need a whole lot of money to do that. Or if that sounds too drastic, just sit at home for the holidays, take the subway, cook your own meals, and clean your own house.

Personally, that sounds like hell to me. I like traveling to other cities and staying in people's homes. I like taking an uber to get around sometimes. I like ordering food on seamless and hiring house cleaners on Handy, so I'll have more time to do the things I actually enjoy. And if you don't want to do any of the above, that's fine too. Just pretend all of the above companies don't exist and do what you want with your life, instead of complaining about tech companies and "brogrammers" providing services that cater to other people besides yourself.

This article is spot on, in my view.

More technology in our current economic system only reduces the overall number of 'good' jobs available, creating more inequality and increasing the divide of the haves and have-nots. Technology may not be inherently a bad thing, but when you combine it with an open global economic model built on unchecked capitalism, it will eventually create a distressing situation for many.

