> Mommy used to clean my room. A: Handy.
> Mommy used to do my laundry. A: Flycleaners.
You'd be surprised how desirable this is when you have Significant Life Issues and you don't want your home to be a disaster.
While the "side hustle" being mandatory is not a good place to be, having services which make your life easier is a good thing.
Standing out in the yard, pegging my shorts to the clothes line, surrounded by leafy trees and chirping bird can be nice.
I'm not talking about work.
Keeping my personal life off the InterTubes, let's say your aging parent is in hospice, and you spend most of your non-work time visiting them and ensuring their last days on earth are as comfortable as possible. That occurred for an extended family member recently. Other scenarios are quite plausible as well.
Personally, that sounds like hell to me. I like traveling to other cities and staying in people's homes. I like taking an uber to get around sometimes. I like ordering food on seamless and hiring house cleaners on Handy, so I'll have more time to do the things I actually enjoy. And if you don't want to do any of the above, that's fine too. Just pretend all of the above companies don't exist and do what you want with your life, instead of complaining about tech companies and "brogrammers" providing services that cater to other people besides yourself.
More technology in our current economic system only reduces the overall number of 'good' jobs available, creating more inequality and increasing the divide of the haves and have-nots. Technology may not be inherently a bad thing, but when you combine it with an open global economic model built on unchecked capitalism, it will eventually create a distressing situation for many.
