WhatsApp Backdoor/Vulnerability demonstration [video]
(
youtube.com
)
5 points
by
sajid
32 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
activatedgeek
14 minutes ago
There was another article claiming there's no backdoor.
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13394900
.
Anybody with any ideas what is happening exactly?
reply
