Thanks HN: Fossdroid.com restyling, new features and open source
Hi guys, 2 years ago I submitted Fossdroid on HN receiving a lot of positive/negative comments (and a lot of traffic because frontpage).

Meanwhile, I improved Fossdroid with these features:

* A better material design layout

* Screenshots of apps

* HTTPS (thanks to Let's Encrypt and Cloudflare)

* Trending apps

* Open source (https://github.com/SnaKKo/Fossdroid-Core)

I need to thanks also the F-Droid team for the great job to spread the open source apps on the Android platform.

https://fossdroid.com






Happy to get any feedback, ideas, etc :-)

