Hi guys, 2 years ago I submitted Fossdroid on HN receiving a lot of positive/negative comments (and a lot of traffic because frontpage). Meanwhile, I improved Fossdroid with these features: * A better material design layout * Screenshots of apps * HTTPS (thanks to Let's Encrypt and Cloudflare) * Trending apps * Open source (https://github.com/SnaKKo/Fossdroid-Core) I need to thanks also the F-Droid team for the great job to spread the open source apps on the Android platform. https://fossdroid.com