|
|Thanks HN: Fossdroid.com restyling, new features and open source
|
2 points by SnaKeZ 38 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite
|Hi guys,
2 years ago I submitted Fossdroid on HN receiving a lot of positive/negative comments (and a lot of traffic because frontpage).
Meanwhile, I improved Fossdroid with these features:
* A better material design layout
* Screenshots of apps
* HTTPS (thanks to Let's Encrypt and Cloudflare)
* Trending apps
* Open source (https://github.com/SnaKKo/Fossdroid-Core)
I need to thanks also the F-Droid team for the great job to spread the open source apps on the Android platform.
https://fossdroid.com
|
