|Formerly “private” (public for a fee) personal info now freely available
|The site www.familytreenow.com makes formerly "private" (public for a fee) personal info now freely available. Described <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/the-intersect/wp/2017/01/12/youve-probably-never-heard-of-this-creepy-genealogy-site-but-its-heard-all-about-you/?utm_term=.8cefe12ed6b3">at the Washington Post</a>.
It seems good to opt out, but also that this kind of thing will get even more out of control with time and regular people will need some kind of strategy adjustments. I'm curious what you have to say.
