Ask HN: How do you get a community site off the ground?
This week I released a website I've been working on the last few months. It's a site to review and discuss anime. I've had a few users sign up but no interaction with the site. I believe it's sort of a catch-22. Nobody wants to interact because nobody is interacting.

I read that Reddit seeded their site with fake accounts. My issue with this is I don't want low quality content spread across my website (mainly the reviews).

Which leaves me with the question: how do you get a community driven site off the ground?






A few forums started with the communities of the readers of a blog. For example HN (and somewhat Reddit) started with the readers of the Paul Grahm blog. StackOverflow with the readers of JoelOnSoftare and CodingHorror. This has the important effect of setting the initial tone of the discussions of the site.

So my advise is to start an interesting blog about anime, wait 5 years, open the discussion forum and then make it a more general forum for anime. :)

I understand that you don't want to wait 5 years, but nevertheless, if you can try to write an interesting blog and send the discussion to your forum project.

I have a tumblr that I started 3 years ago that I just post pictures on. It currently has around 100k followers. Do you think this can be substituted for a blog?

edit: thanks for your comment. It has given me some ideas on how to drive traffic.

you may have to pay to get some initial reviews.

do you know of a reputable service that would offer this?

