|Ask HN: How do you get a community site off the ground?
1 point by marsrover 24 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 4 comments | favorite
|This week I released a website I've been working on the last few months. It's a site to review and discuss anime. I've had a few users sign up but no interaction with the site. I believe it's sort of a catch-22. Nobody wants to interact because nobody is interacting.
I read that Reddit seeded their site with fake accounts. My issue with this is I don't want low quality content spread across my website (mainly the reviews).
Which leaves me with the question: how do you get a community driven site off the ground?
So my advise is to start an interesting blog about anime, wait 5 years, open the discussion forum and then make it a more general forum for anime. :)
I understand that you don't want to wait 5 years, but nevertheless, if you can try to write an interesting blog and send the discussion to your forum project.
