Ask HN: How do you get a community site off the ground?

This week I released a website I've been working on the last few months. It's a site to review and discuss anime. I've had a few users sign up but no interaction with the site. I believe it's sort of a catch-22. Nobody wants to interact because nobody is interacting. I read that Reddit seeded their site with fake accounts. My issue with this is I don't want low quality content spread across my website (mainly the reviews). Which leaves me with the question: how do you get a community driven site off the ground?