Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
SpaceX returns to flight with Falcon 9 rocket launch (bbc.co.uk)
34 points by thomseddon 36 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 4 comments | favorite





Recent discussion on the webcast: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13399119

reply


I don't know what they did on the camera and transmission side, but having the sub-orbital view on the 1st stage all the way down to the barge was super impressive.

reply


For those wondering, they successfully deployed all 10 satellites, after the second SECO, into their correct orbit.

reply


And what a beutiful launch & landing it was! I gotta admin, I was a bit nervous after their last explosion. Great everything went smoothly!

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: