SpaceX returns to flight with Falcon 9 rocket launch
(
bbc.co.uk
)
24 points
by
thomseddon
30 minutes ago
sctb
4 minutes ago
Recent discussion on the webcast:
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13399119
tankenmate
1 minute ago
For those wondering, they successfully deployed all 10 satellites, after the second SECO, into their correct orbit.
generj
4 minutes ago
I don't know what they did on the camera and transmission side, but having the sub-orbital view on the 1st stage all the way down to the barge was super impressive.
nixarn
7 minutes ago
And what a beutiful launch & landing it was! I gotta admin, I was a bit nervous after their last explosion. Great everything went smoothly!
