SpaceX returns to flight with Falcon 9 rocket launch (bbc.co.uk)
24 points by thomseddon 30 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 4 comments | favorite





Recent discussion on the webcast: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13399119

For those wondering, they successfully deployed all 10 satellites, after the second SECO, into their correct orbit.

I don't know what they did on the camera and transmission side, but having the sub-orbital view on the 1st stage all the way down to the barge was super impressive.

And what a beutiful launch & landing it was! I gotta admin, I was a bit nervous after their last explosion. Great everything went smoothly!

