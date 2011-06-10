I find it unusual there always seems to be an aversion to companies making money on healthcare (the emphasis on for-profit). This is weird, because no one would suggest companies should only be allowed to make money on irrelevant or trivial things; shouldn't companies that save lives make _more_ money than companies that just make entertainment, or manufacturing equipment?
Meanwhile, men can't donate if they've had sexual contact with men in the past 12 months. http://www.redcrossblood.org/donating-blood/eligibility-requ...
It's almost as if people who are donating this frequently should be properly screened and truly compensated for the value they are providing...
The Red Market is an interesting/disturbing book on the organ trade, here's an NPR interview with the author
I had a family member in a near-fatal car accident a little over 12 years ago. It took a lot of blood to keep her alive, and I'm thankful for everyone who donated and made saving her life possible.
That said, donating blood takes time and effort, and some recovery time where you don't feel 100% for a day or so after -- so I have no problem with incentivized / compensated altruism.
