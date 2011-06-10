Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Thousands of Low-Income Americans 'Donate' Blood Plasma to For-Profit Centers (go.com)
Although somewhat grotesque to many on the face of it, this seems like fundamentally a good thing. Poor people get money they need, and people with severe injuries get their lives saved.

I find it unusual there always seems to be an aversion to companies making money on healthcare (the emphasis on for-profit). This is weird, because no one would suggest companies should only be allowed to make money on irrelevant or trivial things; shouldn't companies that save lives make _more_ money than companies that just make entertainment, or manufacturing equipment?

The grotesqueness is not about the donation itself, it is about people being so desperate under the current economic system that they have to resort to this

People desperate for money, who may not have blood suitable for donating, are incentivised to lie.

Meanwhile, men can't donate if they've had sexual contact with men in the past 12 months. http://www.redcrossblood.org/donating-blood/eligibility-requ...

And if the alternative (not offering any payment) is simply not having enough plasma to manufacture the life saving treatments?

It's almost as if people who are donating this frequently should be properly screened and truly compensated for the value they are providing...

Is the share of the profit from this equitable though? Or do these companies take the lion's share?

What would be interesting is the relative profit made by the poor people vs the companies.

Meanwhile, low-income Indians sell their kidneys

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eny6D-7f_rc

The Red Market is an interesting/disturbing book on the organ trade, here's an NPR interview with the author

http://www.npr.org/2011/06/10/136931615/blood-bones-and-orga...

I have O- blood, and I donate every 2 months. I also encourage everyone who can to donate as frequently as they can.

* American Red Cross || http://www.redcrossblood.org/give/drive/driveSearch.jsp

I had a family member in a near-fatal car accident a little over 12 years ago. It took a lot of blood to keep her alive, and I'm thankful for everyone who donated and made saving her life possible.

That said, donating blood takes time and effort, and some recovery time where you don't feel 100% for a day or so after -- so I have no problem with incentivized / compensated altruism.

