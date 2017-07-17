Looks like you can also get an additional 30 months by raising a further $500k, or having at least $500k ARR with 20% annual growth, or employing 5 US persons full time. You need to maintain a 5% stake and continue to serve a central role in operations in order to qualify for the additional 30 months.
The investment has to be raised from investors with a track record of investing in high growth startups.
This will come into force from July 17 2017.
Essentially a red carpet side door if you have a slab of cash.
However, these visas require that people invest their own money. This visa is different because it allows investment with other people's money. It's a big change.
[1] https://www.uscis.gov/green-card/green-card-through-job/gree...
They may pay a lower percentage of taxes on wealth gains than middle class or upper middle class, due to being able to delay income realization, lower capital gains taxes, and other means that are more accessible to the rich than the middle class or the poor.
But rich people still tend to pay more taxes than less rich people.
The rich pay almost all tax.
There is already something like what you are suggesting in the U.S. AFAIK, just $500k or $1M depending on the situation.
It's an attempt to soften the harsh consequences that often arise from these counterintuitive rules in a very technical legal space that is almost impossible to legislatively correct.
[1] https://www.cbp.gov/travel/us-citizens/advance-parole
it is post-dated next tuesday, I didn't know could post-date a rule
