Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
International Entrepreneur Rule (federalregister.gov)
58 points by buechs 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 23 comments | favorite





Reading through it. The gist is you can get 30 months of parole from USCIS if you are a startup entrepreneur that has raised investment. Seems like the threshold is $250k and it can support up to 3 founders. You must own at least 10% to be considered a founder.

Looks like you can also get an additional 30 months by raising a further $500k, or having at least $500k ARR with 20% annual growth, or employing 5 US persons full time. You need to maintain a 5% stake and continue to serve a central role in operations in order to qualify for the additional 30 months.

The investment has to be raised from investors with a track record of investing in high growth startups.

This will come into force from July 17 2017.

reply


The threshold feels low, especially when compared the the new H1B threshold at 100K. As mentioned earlier, this could be easily gamed.

reply


A similar scheme works for Canadian immigration.

reply


This will be gamed hard by rich people to get into the U.S.

Essentially a red carpet side door if you have a slab of cash.

reply


That's nothing new, if you pay $1million (or $500k depending on the area of investment) then you can essentially get a green card as it is: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/EB-5_visa

reply


Many other countries, such as the Netherlands, have a similar law: http://www.dutchdailynews.com/netherlands-offers-residency-t...

reply


I doubt it. There are already 2 programs that allow rich people to immigrate by investing their own money: the EB-5 and the E-2 visa [1].

However, these visas require that people invest their own money. This visa is different because it allows investment with other people's money. It's a big change.

[1] https://www.uscis.gov/green-card/green-card-through-job/gree...

reply


Is that a problem? Why would we not want more rich people becoming citizens and paying US taxes on their worldwide income?

reply


Of course we would want that, but that's not what we get. The rich pay few taxes and the international rich pay even less, given they already have offshore tax havens by the nature of being from another country. Given a green card allows establishment of US companies which are exempt from some tariffs which are imposed on foreign companies, there's no reason to believe that giving the rich green cards will be a net gain for tax revenue. It is indeed sometimes a net loss.

reply


The rich don't pay fewer taxes in absolute terms.

They may pay a lower percentage of taxes on wealth gains than middle class or upper middle class, due to being able to delay income realization, lower capital gains taxes, and other means that are more accessible to the rich than the middle class or the poor.

But rich people still tend to pay more taxes than less rich people.

reply


> The rich pay few taxes and the international rich pay even less

The rich pay almost all tax.

reply


I am not native English speaker so I might be misreading, but isn't parole meant to be for people in prison? So how does this have anything to do with getting into the U.S.?

There is already something like what you are suggesting in the U.S. AFAIK, just $500k or $1M depending on the situation.

reply


Parole essentially means granting the right to enter or remain the US to an applicant who does not technically meet the conditions for the visa or status. It's usually applied on humanitarian grounds or to fill "gaps" in the immigration system [1] where there would be negative consequences.

It's an attempt to soften the harsh consequences that often arise from these counterintuitive rules in a very technical legal space that is almost impossible to legislatively correct.

[1] https://www.cbp.gov/travel/us-citizens/advance-parole

reply


"Parole" refers to any situation where someone is given some trust for a period of time before they are given complete trust. It usually refers to people who get out of prison but have to check in with a parole officer for a while, but in this case it refers to immigrants being allowed into the country but having to check in with DHS.

reply


In this situation the parole is probably in the context of deportation proceedings.

reply


Parole in this case is just leave to enter the US.

reply


Those people can already do this, with better immigration benefits available: https://www.uscis.gov/green-card/green-card-through-job/gree...

reply


You need to raise the money from investors with a track record of investing in high growth startups, so won't be quite as easy as writing yourself a $250k check.

reply


It would also be a stupid thing to game this rule when there already exists a separate system that allows you to write a 500k check and get a green card.

reply


It is not as easy as that. You need to have plans, lots of paperwork, and lots of time (about 2 years). https://www.nytimes.com/2015/05/17/realestate/want-a-green-c...

reply


This is good news for YC, and I bet that the amount of international founders accepted will increase in the next batch.

reply


When was this passed?

reply


it is a regulatory action, so it was never "passed" per se. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rulemaking

it is post-dated next tuesday, I didn't know could post-date a rule

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: