Xiaomi stops disclosing annual sales figures
(
techcrunch.com
)
14 points
by
kitschshrine
1 hour ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
2 comments
|
favorite
darklajid
9 minutes ago
I bought an Amazfit Pace after Pebble went down. Boy is that thing broken: That smart watch has glitches showing the _time_, notifications are broken beyond repair - some plain don't show up and most others are duplicated and soft reboots/crashes a lot.
I can see why the parent company might want to slow down a bit..
reply
touristtam
6 minutes ago
Too much competition from other Chinese phone maker and too fast diversification?
reply
