Might be hyperbole to others, but it was like the feeling that a step was made for humanity as a whole, and not just a group of people.
reply
Sure, we can use analogies to explain how extraordinary this feat is, or visualizations, but seeing the actual video feed, let alone live (just ask sport viewers why they have a stronger emotional response), as the vehicle is shaking, the engine is still firing and nothing in particular seems to suggest that a clean landing will follow -- and yet it does.
This is a great achievement but they've landed these before. But with the landing shown live for the first time from the first stage, the innovation of today is that they've communicated their incredible feat in a tangible way that elicits a strong, visceral emotional response. I wouldn't be surprised if years down the road, this particular footage will be considered mandatory to archive, being significant to human history the same way footage from the moon was.
Might be hyperbole to others, but it was like the feeling that a step was made for humanity as a whole, and not just a group of people.
reply