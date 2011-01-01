Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: Online resources for learning Linear Algebra
3 points by jmstfv 29 minutes ago
I am compiling list of free online resources where one could learn Linear Algebra. Any resources that you found useful would do. Thanks!





Check out Gilbert Strang's Linear Algebra course[0]. Material is of superior quality.

[0] https://ocw.mit.edu/courses/mathematics/18-06sc-linear-algeb...

