Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Ask HN: Online resources for learning Linear Algebra
3 points
by
jmstfv
29 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
I am compiling list of free online resources where one could learn Linear Algebra. Any resources that you found useful would do. Thanks!
jamam
25 minutes ago
Check out Gilbert Strang's Linear Algebra course[0]. Material is of superior quality.
[0]
https://ocw.mit.edu/courses/mathematics/18-06sc-linear-algeb...
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
[0] https://ocw.mit.edu/courses/mathematics/18-06sc-linear-algeb...
reply