Proxy (YC S16) Is Hiring a Principal Firmware Engineer

Proxy (proxy.co) is about pushing the boundaries of smartphones and BLE to give every person on the planet their own unique signal for all things IoT to tap into and do useful things for them (think personalization and automation) - starting with replacing RFID cards to get you into your office, but branching out into other verticals over time. We've recently raised over $2.6M with Y Combinator and others. We are looking for an experienced Firmware Engineer to come join our mission and lead our firmware efforts across many verticals: e.g. smart office, smart home, autonomous cars, hotels and more. We're a small team of 5 engineers based in SF and growing fast. If interested > team [at] proxy [dot] co Full Job Description below: Principal/Lead Firmware Engineer Responsible for the firmware development of all Proxy product designs using embedded microprocessors (mostly ARM based), sensor, and actuators. Expected to provide technical leadership and take on a project lead role on a variety of firmware projects. Product development activities include design and development, design reviews, product verification and field validation along with coordinating with quality assurance and developing appropriate documentation. Responsible for excellent, organized project records and documentation. Responsible for writing high-quality, well-documented, bug-free code. Must be self-directed and be able to work within scope with a minimum amount of supervision. Scope of responsibilities: - Lead embedded software architecture - Generate and evaluate functional and design specifications - Lead design and test plan reviews - Code development: C/C++, Python, etc. - Develop unit test and system verification tests - Help manage libraries, SDKs, etc. - Refine our compilation and documentation tools - Assist with production implementation in a cross-functional team environment Desired Qualifications: - BS / MS in Electrical, Electronic or Computer Engineering or other embedded software related technical degree. - Able to think critically and creatively to identify solutions to both engineering and customer problems. - 3 - 5+ years experience using embedded processors such as Atmel AVR, FreeScale, Cortex ARM cores such as M0, M4, etc. - Demonstrate ability to effectively manage small firmware projects and teams for timely deployment. - Demonstrate strong firmware architecture design thinking and ability to clearly document designs. - Experience with advanced development/debugging tools (C compilers, ICE, JTAG, IDE, etc.) - Experience with protocol software stacks including Bluetooth, BLE, USB, SPI, I2C, USB, - Experience with version control (SVN, Git, etc). Bonus Points: - Experience with protocol software stacks including Bluetooth Low Energy - Consumer product development experience - Experience with ARM microcontrollers and cross-compilation tool chains - Prior experience with Design for Manufacturability, and Design for Testability - Can identify electrical schematic errors to the hardware team