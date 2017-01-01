Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Applying Neuroscience Methods to Microprocessors (arstechnica.com)
3 points by mannykannot 33 minutes ago





This sort of reflects on a similar challenge in molecular biology / genetics in general. We are getting tons of data across every level (genomics, transcriptomics, proteomics, high resolution 3D models from proteins & organelles all the way to organs, etc.).

But all of this is just data. Hoping all of this data + clever algorithms will help us understand how things work just seems like an attempt to throw stuff at the wall & see what sticks.

We still need a functional understanding of each of the components in & of themselves, and build from that. Just data, on its own, is as likely to lead to incorrect models as correct models.

