Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
U.S. Reviewing Proposed Design of Miniaturized Nuclear Power Plant (npr.org)
32 points by vezycash 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 19 comments | favorite





It sounds like a neat idea, and potentially safer(?). But I don't understand why they're claiming it'll be cheaper:

> But one company thinks that by going smaller, they could actually make nuclear power more affordable.

And later in the article:

> The company believes that 570-MW project can be completed for less than $3 billion. By comparison, a new 1,150-MW reactor at Watts Bar in Tennessee cost around $4.7 billion and began operation in 2016 after years of delays.

Based on those numbers, the construction cost of the modular reactor system is almost 30% more expensive per MW. Are they anticipating the operational costs to be lower, thus saving money in the long run? But the article claims they're trying to save on the construction costs:

> Companies such as NuScale hope to offset the higher costs by saving on the cost of construction

Which isn't true, based on the numbers the article quotes.

On a related note, I wonder if refueling these modular would be more difficult/costly because of their smaller size and the submersion design?

reply


This is pure speculation, but I wonder if by cheaper they mean simply cost, rather than cost per MW. Perhaps if you are going to build a traditional nuclear reactor, you might as well build the 1,150MW, $5 billion reactor, even if you only need 570MW. Thereby generating a bunch of excess energy that you need to sell and transmit somewhere else.

If you are a special case (US military base, remote area) and you only want 1 or 2 NuScale modules, and therefore is cheaper.

reply


The savings would likely kick in as they manufactured more and more of the vessels.

reply


> The savings would likely kick in as they manufactured more and more of the vessels.

Maybe, but I would have thought that would have either factored that into the quoted cost estimates, or that they would have said something like "and similar future plants would cost X". (where X is lower).

reply


And they could cut on distribution costs (less power lines)

reply


I think the savings come from modulatization. The first reactor needs an expensive plant, but dropping in a second or third at the same location, into the same tank, would cost much less.

reply


> The first reactor needs an expensive plant, but dropping in a second or third at the same location, into the same tank, would cost much less.

I don't think that explains it, based on the article. Each individual module produces 50 MW, so a 570 MW plant would already involve 11+ individual modules/reactors. So presumably the modularization effect is already taken into consideration for the cost estimate of the 570 MW plant.

reply


How does this compare to what the Y Combinator backed UPower is doing?

reply


This was described in depth in a recent Nova program called "The Nuclear Option"[1][2]. In it they referenced multiple other more safe methods than the most common type of reactors in use today which use technology designed decades ago. Sodium based reactors were new to me entirely and appear much more safe than existing designs, also capable of using depleted uranium.

Note: I'm not a nuke supporter just a curious guy.

[1]: http://www.pbs.org/wgbh/nova/tech/the-nuclear-option.html [2]: http://www.pbs.org/video/2365930275/

reply


50 MW is small for all the red-tape necessary to operate a nuke plant. 1500 MW is nice if you're going to need over 1,000 staff. I'm not sure how much headcount they could eliminate with a better design.

reply


I'm assuming the plan is that a 15x50MW install isn't going to use 15x the 1x50 personnel and site prep. Otherwise there'd be no way they're viable except for smaller requirement installs.

reply


Nuclear reactors have been used on submarines for decades. McMurdo base in Antarctica was powered by a nuclear reactor for 10 years which ended in the 70s.

reply


> McMurdo base in Antarctica was powered by a nuclear reactor for 10 years which ended in the 70s.

Yes, but I'm not sure that was an overwhelmingly positive example supporting increased use of widespread reactors:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/McMurdo_Station#Nuclear_power_...

As a result of continuing safety issues (hairline cracks in the reactor and water leaks), the U.S. Navy Nuclear Power Program decommissioned the plant in 1972.

Or course, one would hope that more modern design would be safer.

reply


For comparison, the reactor described here outputs 50 megawatts, and is 15 feet in diameter and 76 feet long (~54,000 cubic feet).

The S6G reactor in Los Angeles class submarines outputs 150 megawatts and is 33 feet in diameter and 42 feet long (~144,000 cubic feet).

reply


The newer revision outputs 165MW, apparently.

reply


Not sure if I've got apples to apples here, but...

This thing fits on the back of a semi truck, and is supposed to be 50 megawatts capable.

The Hooper solar power plant in Colorado's San Luis valley is also 50 megawatt, and spans 320 acres.

Edit: Well, apples to apples for actual "energy density" vs photo voltaic cells. Not making a statement about which is better either...just an interesting comparison.

reply


No, the transport size of the reactor isn't the apple. It would need other equipment to operate.

Here they do say ~90 acres for 1 GW (I read 0.14 sq mi in the thumbnail, the video doesn't load), so still vastly less area than solar:

http://www.nuscalepower.com/why-smr/environmental-footprint

They probably don't scale down well though (like if some of the area is setback).

reply


I wonder how the energy density of one of these compares to a traditional reactor. That's what I would intuitively correlate with safety. Solar and wind, for example, are very safe mainly because they has such a low energy density.

reply


Safety is in the eye of the beholder. Turbines do fail, sometimes with fire and explosions. When so spread outt, hundreds of turbines, forest fire is a risk. A nuke plant, being smaller, can be better covered by safety systems than an expansive wind farm. But the practical differences between the two techs are so great that direct comparison is probably pointless imho.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: