> But one company thinks that by going smaller, they could actually make nuclear power more affordable.
And later in the article:
> The company believes that 570-MW project can be completed for less than $3 billion. By comparison, a new 1,150-MW reactor at Watts Bar in Tennessee cost around $4.7 billion and began operation in 2016 after years of delays.
Based on those numbers, the construction cost of the modular reactor system is almost 30% more expensive per MW. Are they anticipating the operational costs to be lower, thus saving money in the long run? But the article claims they're trying to save on the construction costs:
> Companies such as NuScale hope to offset the higher costs by saving on the cost of construction
Which isn't true, based on the numbers the article quotes.
On a related note, I wonder if refueling these modular would be more difficult/costly because of their smaller size and the submersion design?
reply
If you are a special case (US military base, remote area) and you only want 1 or 2 NuScale modules, and therefore is cheaper.
Maybe, but I would have thought that would have either factored that into the quoted cost estimates, or that they would have said something like "and similar future plants would cost X". (where X is lower).
I don't think that explains it, based on the article. Each individual module produces 50 MW, so a 570 MW plant would already involve 11+ individual modules/reactors. So presumably the modularization effect is already taken into consideration for the cost estimate of the 570 MW plant.
Note: I'm not a nuke supporter just a curious guy.
[1]: http://www.pbs.org/wgbh/nova/tech/the-nuclear-option.html
[2]: http://www.pbs.org/video/2365930275/
Yes, but I'm not sure that was an overwhelmingly positive example supporting increased use of widespread reactors:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/McMurdo_Station#Nuclear_power_...
As a result of continuing safety issues (hairline cracks in the reactor and water leaks), the U.S. Navy Nuclear Power Program decommissioned the plant in 1972.
Or course, one would hope that more modern design would be safer.
The S6G reactor in Los Angeles class submarines outputs 150 megawatts and is 33 feet in diameter and 42 feet long (~144,000 cubic feet).
This thing fits on the back of a semi truck, and is supposed to be 50 megawatts capable.
The Hooper solar power plant in Colorado's San Luis valley is also 50 megawatt, and spans 320 acres.
Edit: Well, apples to apples for actual "energy density" vs photo voltaic cells. Not making a statement about which is better either...just an interesting comparison.
Here they do say ~90 acres for 1 GW (I read 0.14 sq mi in the thumbnail, the video doesn't load), so still vastly less area than solar:
http://www.nuscalepower.com/why-smr/environmental-footprint
They probably don't scale down well though (like if some of the area is setback).
> But one company thinks that by going smaller, they could actually make nuclear power more affordable.
And later in the article:
> The company believes that 570-MW project can be completed for less than $3 billion. By comparison, a new 1,150-MW reactor at Watts Bar in Tennessee cost around $4.7 billion and began operation in 2016 after years of delays.
Based on those numbers, the construction cost of the modular reactor system is almost 30% more expensive per MW. Are they anticipating the operational costs to be lower, thus saving money in the long run? But the article claims they're trying to save on the construction costs:
> Companies such as NuScale hope to offset the higher costs by saving on the cost of construction
Which isn't true, based on the numbers the article quotes.
On a related note, I wonder if refueling these modular would be more difficult/costly because of their smaller size and the submersion design?
reply