Ask HN: Is there an HN for optimists?

The last few months have been pretty rough for us liberal optimists. HN used to be a solace for me where I can read about the folks building the future & get inspired. I'm tired of the endless semantic bickering and want to dwell someplace where taking risks is valued above never failing. Is there still somewhere like that on our great internets? Contact info is in my profile if you're not comfortable sharing details publicly. EDIT: I couldn't ask for a more perfect juxtaposition :D https://twitter.com/rkoutnik/status/820284756315226112