Ask HN: Is there an HN for optimists?
The last few months have been pretty rough for us liberal optimists. HN used to be a solace for me where I can read about the folks building the future & get inspired. I'm tired of the endless semantic bickering and want to dwell someplace where taking risks is valued above never failing.

Is there still somewhere like that on our great internets? Contact info is in my profile if you're not comfortable sharing details publicly.

EDIT: I couldn't ask for a more perfect juxtaposition :D

https://twitter.com/rkoutnik/status/820284756315226112






Not sure if it's too meta to comment on whether true optimism can draw on constructive negativity as one of its mechanisms for self reinforcement, but here goes...

Sometimes feedback that points out problems is misinterpreted.

I find that when presented with a new idea (either from outside, or it could be my own brain coming up with it) my first inclination is to ask: OK, what obstacles do we have to tackle to make this real? Those obstacles represent a todo list of steps. Looked at one way, they can seem negative. Looked at another way, they can seem like the fundamental tools of a true optimist.

(What do I mean by "true" optimist? I mean someone who views possibilities in a pragmatic way and wants to figure out how things can happen despite obstacles, rather than just hoping the problems will vanish.)

On HN, the new ideas (and recycled ones) flow fast and furious. As does the negative feedback. And also some gratuitous negativity, unfortunately, as you point out.

I hope you find what you are looking for. In the meantime I find HN to still be pretty decent.

Lobsters (http://lobste.rs) is much lower volume than HN, but it's a community I'm glad to be a part of, nonetheless. The comments tend to be far more positive than they are here on HN.

I've sent you an invite!

Edit: added missing 'e' to URL.

Is the URL right? Firefox mobile for Android cant load the page

Should be https://lobste.rs/

Would you mind sending one to me as well?

Could I get an invite too please?

Are you sure it is wise to surround yourself with people who explicitly share the same views as opposed to a more diverse community?

The term echo chamber springs to mind.

Happier might be the closest thing that currently exists: https://www.happier.com/app/community

I've been feeling the same way for the past several months. So I decided to build a community that reflects that. Just started inviting a few friends and co-workers to a private beta. There's a little more info over at https://www.elyxel.com

I am exactly the opposite. I am jaded and cynical despise when people engage in what some people derisively call 'techno-utopianism'.

As such, I think maybe you would enjoy reddit.com/r/futurism.

It would never work.

Tip o'Niell liberal or The Economist liberal?

