Ask HN: How do you deal with cold fingertips when you code?

I developed this effect a few years ago, but it didn't bothered me until lately. Of course it's less noticeable in the hot days, but in general when I go out for long walks my fingers will feel bloated and red-ish. The doctor told me that it's called Raynaud's phenomenon and that I'll have to figure out ways to deal with it. So far I tried some gloves that I had in my house but even with those my fingers get cold while they are inside the gloves. Absurdly enough, the room temperature doesn't have much to do with it, because the air condition is working at full throttle and my room is close to 80-82 Fahrenheit most of the time. Also, if you have it, did you ever had to report it to your manager? Did you tried anything that worked for your workplace?