|Ask HN: How do you deal with cold fingertips when you code?
1 point by Filthy_casual 19 minutes ago
|I developed this effect a few years ago, but it didn't bothered me until lately.
Of course it's less noticeable in the hot days, but in general when I go out for long walks my fingers will feel bloated and red-ish. The doctor told me that it's called Raynaud's phenomenon and that I'll have to figure out ways to deal with it.
So far I tried some gloves that I had in my house but even with those my fingers get cold while they are inside the gloves.
Absurdly enough, the room temperature doesn't have much to do with it, because the air condition is working at full throttle and my room is close to 80-82 Fahrenheit most of the time.
Also, if you have it, did you ever had to report it to your manager? Did you tried anything that worked for your workplace?
But this was before USB, you know, when you had to go uphill in the snow both to and from school. Nowadays you can get something like:
https://www.amazon.com/USB-Heated-Shawl-Lap-Blanket/dp/B01BH...
And of course, you should be careful in your choice of computing hardware and software. Nowadays, hardware and software are optimised to spare energy usage, processors go to sleep or reduce frequency while you're working, etc. All this doesn't produce much heat, in top-notch computing hardware. Instead, choose cheaper, less "green" hardware, some laptop that heats a lot, and run some background tasks (eg. you may compile the linux kernel in a loop, or have some 3D rendering game running in background), so that the processor is used close to 100% full frequency, and produce more heath. Then you can put your fingers on the hot surfaces or on the air vent exits.
