Show HN: Industrial I/O solutions for developers, AI and robots (gpio.online)
Hey, everyone! We are developing an industrial grade controller that allows developers to build cloud controllable machines to measure analog signals and control output pins. I am interested in what you think about this product. What do you think about this idea? What can I improve? Who do you think will buy this controller?

