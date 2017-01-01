Does the ability to use Java libraries with TruffleRuby go away with SubstrateVM though?
The JVM is an exciting place to be right now.
That's blazingly fast! The missing part now is C extension support and they seem confident to be able to deliver this.
Color me impressed.
I think that the best practice for C extensions when used for performance is that Gems have both a pure Ruby reference implementation and a C extension. This means all implementations can run them and more people can read the code. OilyPNG and PSD Native do this and it's been extremely helpful to my research.
C extensions, even when run in our interpreter, tend to run faster than Ruby code because C has simpler semantics and needs fewer guards (checks) when running code.
I haven't done a careful comparison of C extension performance compared to Ruby performance when both are running on Graal. I should do that.
