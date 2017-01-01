Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
TruffleRuby Status (ruby-lang.org)
45 points by ksec 5 hours ago | hide | past | web | 6 comments | favorite





I'm pumped for startup improvements, it's about the only downside to JRuby.

Does the ability to use Java libraries with TruffleRuby go away with SubstrateVM though?

I'm super excited that they are going to be releasing substrate VM. Substrate, graal and truffle are all independently awesome technologies.

The JVM is an exciting place to be right now.

"optcarrot benchmark https://github.com/mame/optcarrot runs around 9x faster on JRuby+Truffle than it does on MRI"

That's blazingly fast! The missing part now is C extension support and they seem confident to be able to deliver this.

Color me impressed.

Re: the C extensions: Since the performance is so much better, would it make sense to replace gems that use c extensions with pure ruby implementations? Would that still yield better performance than MRI?

> would it make sense to replace gems that use c extensions with pure ruby implementations

I think that the best practice for C extensions when used for performance is that Gems have both a pure Ruby reference implementation and a C extension. This means all implementations can run them and more people can read the code. OilyPNG and PSD Native do this and it's been extremely helpful to my research.

C extensions, even when run in our interpreter, tend to run faster than Ruby code because C has simpler semantics and needs fewer guards (checks) when running code.

I haven't done a careful comparison of C extension performance compared to Ruby performance when both are running on Graal. I should do that.

It's not clear that would result in a speed up as graal + truffle can already do optimisations across language boundaries. So optimising a Ruby function that calls a C one can for example inline the C function and then continue optimising.

