Rust and the limits of swarm design (ibiblio.org)
2 hours ago





>My use case – foundational network infrastructure with planning horizons on a decadal scale – needs stability guarantees that Rust is not yet equipped to give.

Can you be any more pompous?

i think he is exaggerating a bit. Many languages have a model where most of the functionality lies in packages and not in the standard library. And it's working. You just have to get used to it and try to develop a taste in choosing the right package. But it's not fundamental and not the limit of swarm design, because you can use statistics to assess maturity.

I wouldn't say it works, rather that people will put up with it. When I write JavaScript/node.js code, I have no idea whether the dependencies I'm using will be supported 6 months from now.

It's not so easy to just "choose the right package". Often all the packages for a given function are someone's hobby.

Consequently JavaScript code needs constant, expensive maintenance. Whereas Python code can rely more on the standard library and big frameworks and tends to keep working for years.

Programming language designers should see themselves as builders and curators of great standard libraries, the language itself is almost incidental to that goal.

Libraries tend towards standardisation regardless of whether they're being curated by the language designers.

Python is actually a good example of this. Look at the library ecosystem built up around scientific computing. None of that is in the standard library, yet there is a common set of packages being used.

