How can distributing keylogger software be illegal? Keylogger apps have been widely available from legitimate sources for years. I have a highly respected app called 'Type Machine'[1] installed on my Android devices at the minute, which is essentially a keylogger.
I suspect this person is being targeted for selling a keylogger by specifically promoting it for illegal use, rather than just for selling a keylogger per se.
Simple tip, kids. Always promote your product as having a legitimate use. The underworld is perfectly capable of working out the nefarious uses for itself!
[1] https://rojekti.fi/typemachine/
