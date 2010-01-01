Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Student Hacker Faces 10 Years in Prison for Spyware That Hit 16,000 Computers (vice.com)
2 points by dsr12 56 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





There must be more to this story than given here.

How can distributing keylogger software be illegal? Keylogger apps have been widely available from legitimate sources for years. I have a highly respected app called 'Type Machine'[1] installed on my Android devices at the minute, which is essentially a keylogger.

I suspect this person is being targeted for selling a keylogger by specifically promoting it for illegal use, rather than just for selling a keylogger per se.

Simple tip, kids. Always promote your product as having a legitimate use. The underworld is perfectly capable of working out the nefarious uses for itself!

[1] https://rojekti.fi/typemachine/

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: