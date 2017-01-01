A while ago I heard something which really effected me -- "True feminism is accepting that men and women are largely the same. Neither better or worse. That means women in positions of power will act, on average, the same way men have for thousands of years -- often selfishly. True equality is accepting there are both good and bad people in every gender and social group."
