reply
Who are non-staff workers? That site has some very strange turn of phrases. Like: "How staff workers live, work, and communicate." Without too much explanation. Isn't this just work scheduling with a work Sharepoint portal? How does it help manage how I 'live?'
Plus then the infographic which is obviously all teenagers (?) doing the pledge of allegiance (?).
The product itself seems acceptable even if quite pricey ($4/user/month for shift scheduling gets pricey after about ten users compared to the competition). I am just pointing out how freaking strange the landing page is, blurbs, and iconography. Feels like they're recruiting for a cult.
reply