Microsoft StaffHub (office.com)
Super interesting for Microsoft to be releasing this narrow of a product. Don't get me wrong, there's probably a market, but Salesforce would never do this, for a big company it's a platform play, let a partner build the tiny time tracking app.

Bad, rather funky, vibes! :)

They probably spent a lot of time creating this website. Yet it completely fails to explain what the product does.

I'm guessing it's basically fancy timesheets?

"For staff workers."

Who are non-staff workers? That site has some very strange turn of phrases. Like: "How staff workers live, work, and communicate." Without too much explanation. Isn't this just work scheduling with a work Sharepoint portal? How does it help manage how I 'live?'

Plus then the infographic which is obviously all teenagers (?) doing the pledge of allegiance (?).

The product itself seems acceptable even if quite pricey ($4/user/month for shift scheduling gets pricey after about ten users compared to the competition). I am just pointing out how freaking strange the landing page is, blurbs, and iconography. Feels like they're recruiting for a cult.

In this case "staff" appears to mean "hourly shift-based workers", eg restaurant staff. I agree it's a strange use of the term.

