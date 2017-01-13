Hacker News
SNAP households spent 9.3 percent of their grocery budgets on soft drinks
1 point
by
vinhboy
7 minutes ago
vinhboy
4 minutes ago
I find it interesting that they had to rely on data volunteered by a grocery chain. They should build in something to the SNAP card system so they can track at high level where the money is being spent. That could provide some interesting data about nutrition and budget of the low income population.
