Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Ask HN: Interested in selling a side project?
1 point
by
alecsmart1
38 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
I am looking to buy a side project focused on developers/designers. Am wondering if anyone is interested in selling? Am looking at something around $5-10k.
herbst
3 minutes ago
Does it have to be profitable yet? I considered giving away Karmalert.com to someone who knows what to do with it. It comes with 120 free users :)
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply